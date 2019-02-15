×
AMC Eyes Moving Channels to Spain Post-Brexit

Ciarán Hinds as John Franklin, Tobias Menzies as James Fitzjames - The Terror _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Screengrab/AMC
CREDIT: Courtesy AMC

AMC is looking at moving its European channel licenses from the U.K. to Spain if Brexit hits hard.

Currently, licenses registered with U.K. regulator Ofcom are valid throughout the 28-nation European Union. But if Britain leaves the E.U. next month without a framework for a trade deal – as is increasingly likely, with no agreement in place and just 42 days to go – that European validity could be called into question.

Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Turner have already sought licenses elsewhere – Discovery in France, the other two in Germany – to ensure that their channels can continue to operate in Europe post-Brexit. That trickle could become a flood depending on how Brexit plays out.

AMC has handed back two U.K.-issued licenses for international AMC channels this year, and surrendered several others in 2018, but said these were not Brexit-related. It confirmed that it is looking at Spain as an alternative home for its licenses but has not actually applied yet for any European permits outside the U.K. and is awaiting further Brexit developments. The U.S. company made clear that it is not looking to relocate wholesale away from Britain.

“As AMCNI already has a large and well-established presence in Madrid, we are looking at Spain as the potential licensing authority for our current Ofcom-licensed channels broadcasting to the E.U. in the event of a no-deal Brexit,” the company said in a statement issued to Variety. “Regardless, AMCNI plans to maintain its existing operations in the U.K. and all other locations.”

AMC Networks International operates channels including AMC and SundanceTV internationally.

    AMC is looking at moving its European channel licenses from the U.K. to Spain if Brexit hits hard. Currently, licenses registered with U.K. regulator Ofcom are valid throughout the 28-nation European Union. But if Britain leaves the E.U. next month without a framework for a trade deal – as is increasingly likely, with no agreement in [...]

