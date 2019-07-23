AMC-Owned Streamer Acorn TV Hires Former Filmstruck Exec as International Boss

Former Filmstruck International general manager Kerensa Samanidis has been appointed Acorn TV’s first international chief. As general manager, international, she will spearhead the growth of the AMC Networks-owned streamer outside of North America and Latin America.

Last year, Acorn TV expanded into Australia, and New Zealand, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, and Scandinavia. In the newly-created international role, Kerensa will report to Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV.

“Since launching in dozens of territories last year, we’ve seen extraordinary worldwide interest in the service and its first-rate catalogue of exclusive international dramas, mysteries, and comedies,” Graham said. “With Kerensa’s past success with streaming services, we expect her to play a vital role in our continued international growth.”

Acorn TV started as a Best of British streamer and has also added other English-language international shows to its lineup. Samanidis, who has also devised and launched streaming services for Sony PlayStation and the British Film Institute, has been consulting for Acorn TV before landing the new London-based GM role.

“The demand for quality British TV has never been higher so it’s exciting to be working on a service with such strong potential at such a pivotal time within the OTT industry,” she said.

As it bolsters its international service, Acorn TV has also recruited Rakhee Birdi has as marketing director at the international division. She previously led marketing at FilmStruck International.