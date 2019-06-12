×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Scores U.K. Rights to Women’s Tennis

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Camila Giorgi of Italy during the semi final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo. Osaka defeated Giorgi 6-2, 6-3.Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo, Japan - 22 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Aflo/Shutterstock

Amazon has moved further into live sports in Britain with the acquisition of rights to show women’s tennis. The e-commerce giant’s Prime Video unit already has rights to stream the major men’s tournaments and the U.S. and Australian Opens in the U.K. and Ireland.

In a four-year deal with the Women’s Tennis Assn. starting in 2020, Amazon will show at least 49 women’s tournaments, including the high-level contests in Indian Wells (California), Miami, Madrid and Beijing, plus the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. That translates to about 2,000 matches that will be available live and on catchup to Prime subscribers in the British Isles.

“As soon as the opportunity to bid for the women’s tennis rights became available, we couldn’t wait to bring the tournament to Prime Video, giving customers the chance to watch the best in both women’s and men’s tennis all in one place for the first time,” Alex Green, Amazon Prime Video’s European managing director of sports, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are excited to be the home of tennis and will offer viewers the most comprehensive coverage, at no extra cost to their Prime membership.”

Related

Two years ago, Amazon outbid pay-TV giant Sky for British rights to 37 men’s tour events run by the Assn. of Tennis Professionals. That deal includes all the Masters-level tournaments, which are one rung below the prestigious four Grand Slam contests: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

In April 2018, Amazon announced that it had also secured streaming British rights to the Australian and U.S. Opens – in which both male and female players compete – in a five-year deal worth $40 million. However, its coverage during the U.S. Open’s first few days last August drew a torrent of complaints from viewers over picture and sound quality and the inability to watch replays of completed matches. The coverage has since improved.

With the new WTA deal, fans of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova and other top female players can “watch the best in women’s and men’s tennis all in one place for the first time in the U.K.,” Amazon said.

Added Micky Lawler, the president of the WTA: “We are thrilled that Amazon Prime Video will offer the best of women’s tennis and showcase our premium events and world-class players to millions of fans across the U.K. and Ireland. We have been so impressed by their vision for our sport and are confident the Prime Video team will be a great partner of the WTA.”

Besides tennis, Amazon has won rights to show some English Premier League soccer matches.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • For Annecy e-daily

    Annecy: Italy's Dami Just For Kids Shopping Animated Series 'Momon Magic' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Milan-based Dami Just For Kids Factory (“Dummysaurs”) is starting pre-production on “Momon Magic,” a TV series pairing a teenage girl who loves to draw and a small blue dog with supernatural powers that will be based on a book series to be published by Italy’s Giunti Editore in 2020. The 26-episode series – with each [...]

  • Taskmaster-on-Dave

    Discovery, BBC Close Deal to Split UKTV Channels

    Discovery has added a raft of U.K. lifestyle channels to its lineup, and BBC Studios a cluster of entertainment offerings, after the pair completed their UKTV deal. The UKTV channels group was originally a joint venture between Scripps and BBC Studios, the British pubcaster’s commercial arm. The deal to untangle ownership of the networks in [...]

  • A Very British Scandal LAs Finest

    Hollywood and Euro Royalty Mingle at Monte Carlo TV Fest

    Hollywood royalty will be mingling with European royalty at this month’s Monte Carlo Television Festival. The Hollywood contingent travelling to Monte Carlo — known for its glamorous location, red carpets and press junkets — includes Michael Douglas, who will receive the event’s top award, the Crystal Nymph, from Prince Albert II of Monaco. Kennedy family [...]

  • Riviera TV Show Monte Carlo

    Why Filming in Monte Carlo Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

    Home to the super-rich, the Monte Carlo quarter of Monaco has a long tradition as a filming location for projects that want to convey the glamorous lifestyles of the wealthy elite. Just 1.24 miles across (about half the size of New York’s Central Park), Monte Carlo has nevertheless squeezed in an array of high-end productions, [...]

  • THE KOMINSKY METHOD Michael Douglas

    Michael Douglas Comes Full Circle With Monte Carlo Award

    “It’s a nice full circle,” says Michael Douglas, speaking exclusively to Variety ahead of the Monte Carlo Television Festival, reflecting on a career that began in TV, blossomed in film, but has seen him return to the small screen in Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Douglas is this year’s recipient of Monte Carlo’s Crystal Nymph, awarded [...]

  • AGATHA CHRISTIEAGATHA CHRISTIE - 1967

    Agatha Christie's 'The Pale Horse' Coming to the BBC and Amazon

    Agatha Christie’s 1961 novel “The Pale Horse” is being adapted for the small screen. The BBC has greenlit a two-part adaptation of the book, one of Christie’s later works, with Amazon Prime Video on board to co-produce and to show it in the U.S. The drama follows events after a list of names is found [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad