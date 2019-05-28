×
Amazon Orders YA Drama ‘The Wilds’ From Sarah Streicher to Series

Amazon is continuing to expand its YA slate with a series order for the drama “The Wilds.”

The series follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island. The series hails from writer and executive producer Sarah Streicher, whose past credits include working as a staff writer on the Marvel-Netflix series “Daredevil.”

“The Wilds” is a co-production between Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios, with Streicher being under an overall deal at ABC Studios. Amy B. Harris will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners.”

Along with Streicher and Harris, Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions will also serve as executive producers. Susanna Fogel directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” said Streicher. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. ‘The Wilds’ grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”

“The Wilds” was one of three YA projects Amazon ordered to pilot back in June, along with the dramas “Panic” and “College.” Two weeks ago, “Panic” was also ordered to series. That series hails from writer Lauren Oliver, based on her 2014 book of the same name.

  • Amazon

