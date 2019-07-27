×

Amazon Orders ‘The Banker’s Wife’ Series From ‘Homeland’ Executive Producers

Will Thorne

Lesli Linka Glatter
CREDIT: TERENCE PATRICK for Variety

Amazon has ordered a series from two of the executive producers behind “Homeland.”

“The Banker’s Wife,” an international thriller based on the best-selling novel by Cristina Alger, has been handed an eight-episode order by the streamer. Meredith Stiehm will write all eight episodes, with fellow “Homeland” executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter in position to direct.

The series set in the world of global finance and follows two women searching for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them off on parallel pursuits of truth. As they shine a light on hidden offshore accounts meant to be kept in the dark, the pair become embedded within a larger conspiracy of money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals.

“As soon as we read ‘The Banker’s Wife,’ we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer. “We’re thrilled to be working with Meredith and Lesli to bring their vision to the screen.”

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Federation Entertainment, with both Stiehm and Linka Glatter exec producing alongside Sherry Marsh of Marsh Entertainment, and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton. Alger is represented by ICM Partners.

