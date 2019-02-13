Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

Amazon Studios announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour that it has inked an overall deal with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

“Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary roles for women and with their trademark brilliant dialogue,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement. “We celebrate the critical success of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and our extended overall deal with them, which will allow our Amazon Prime audience to continue to enjoy their groundbreaking show and future original series from this incredible duo.”

“Mrs. Maisel” creator Sherman-Palladino is also the executive producer, director, and writer behind the show, which is currently in pre-production on Season 3. The Amazon Prime Video series nabbed eight Emmys last year, including outstanding comedy series, comedy writing, and comedy directing. Its first two seasons racked up three Golden Globes, five Critics’ Choice Awards, three SAG Awards, a PGA Award, and a Peabody.

“We did everything we possibly could to scare them off, but nothing worked,” said Sherman-Palladino. “So now we happily plant our flag in Amazon world.”

Sherman-Palladino, who started as a staff writer on the original “Roseanne,” is also the creator of “Gilmore Girls,” which ran for seven seasons on the WB starting in 2000 and was later revived as a four-part miniseries on Netflix in 2016. She also created ABC Family’s “Bunheads” and Fox’s “The Return of Jezebel James.”

“Amazon is now housed at the studio where Amy and I first met,” said Palladino. “How could we consider working anywhere else? Many thanks to Jen Salke and her entire team for this tremendous opportunity.”

Palladino also worked on “Roseanne,” and spent six years on “Gilmore Girls,” first as a writer, then director. He has also served as a producer, writer and director on “Bunheads” and “The Return of Jezebel James.” He was also an executive producer and showrunner of the first two seasons of “Family Guy,” which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program in its first season.