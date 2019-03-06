×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Colette
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died in the Congo, and “Costume Quest,” a new animated show adapted from the popular video game of the same name which follows three characters who fight against nougat-eating monsters on Halloween.

But fans can also look forward to continuations of their favorite Prime Originals, including the fourth and final season “Catastrophe” and the second season of “Tin Star.” And despite all its new shows, Amazon is also giving love to classic favorites, adding titles such as “Double Jeopardy,” “Tapeheads,” and “Black Sheep” to its ever-growing roster.

See the full list of titles below:

March 1

Boston Legal: Seasons 1-5
Little House on the Prairie: Seasons 1-9
The Practice: Seasons 1-9
The Unit: Seasons 1-4
The Widow (Prime Original series): Season 1
A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)
A Woman Possessed
Abduction
Amelia’s 25th
American Beauty
Baba Yaga
Basic Instinct 2
Big Night
Black Cat (Gatto nero)
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Carpool
City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)
Death at a Funeral
Deep Red (Profondo rosso)
Double Jeopardy
Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigae)
From Beneath
Jig
Karl Rove, I Love You
La clave
Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)
Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)
Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)
Major Payne
A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)
Mary Loss of Soul
Murimgori
Nacho Libre
Overkill
P.O.E.: Project of Evil
Prison Girls
Rambo III
Ride Out for Revenge
Setup
So Young So Bad
Still Waiting…
Tapeheads
The American
The Apple
The Bank Job
The Chumscrubber
The Crazies
The Dead and the Damned
The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)
The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)
The Mighty Quinn
The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)
UFO
Us and the Game Industry
Valerie
Vice Squad
Waiting…
Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)
Xue lian huan
Yin yang xie di zi
You Did This to Me

Related

March 8

Costume Quest (Prime Original series): Season 1
Made in Heaving (Prime Original series): Season 1
Tin Star (Prime Original series): Season 2
I Can Only Imagine

March 10

Middle Men

March 11

The Royals, Season 4

March 12

Acrimony
Colette

March 15

Catastrophe (Prime Original series): Season 4

March 16

Speed Kills

March 22

The Stinky & Dirty Show (Prime Original series): Season 2
Cold War (Prime Original movie)
Leng zhan

March 22

Hanna (Prime Original series), Season 1
The Domestics
American Renegades

March 30

Outlaws

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Colette

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

    With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died [...]

  • Gabriel Garcia Marquez Nobel laureate Gabriel

    Netflix to Adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' as Series

    Netflix has acquired rights to adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s masterwork “One Hundred Years of Solitude” as a new series. The project marks the first screen adaptation of the landmark novel. Netflix will produce a Spanish-language original series based on the novel, first published in 1967. It has since sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide [...]

  • 'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to

    'Costume Quest': From Halloween Game to Amazon Prime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    For many kids, there’s something special about Halloween. There’s a magical property to picking out a costume, dressing up, and going door-to-door asking for candy. Halloween lets children express themselves and be whomever they want to be, whether that’s a superhero, a unicorn, or Abe Lincoln. That magic fades as puberty and teenagerhood beckon, but [...]

  • CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King

    R. Kelly Fiercely Denies Sexual-Abuse Allegations in Heated Interview

    UPDATED: R. Kelly, who is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims — three of whom were minors — aggressively denied any wrongdoing in an emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” At times the singer — who, as detailed in the recent docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” has [...]

  • Griff Rhys Jones Going ‘Off the

    Griff Rhys Jones Going ‘Off the Rails’ in new Australian Travel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    British comedian Griff Rhys Jones will explore Australia via its network of railways in a new travel series “Griff Off the Rails: Down Under.” Rhys Jones will travel through the country, discovering the origins of the railroads, the stories of the people who operate them and the communities that rely on them. Australian pubcaster the [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: The

    'The Bachelor' Contestant on Revealing Sexual Assault: 'I Thought It Was Going to Be Hell'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” that aired Tuesday, Mar. 5. After sharing that she had been sexually assaulted in college, “The Bachelor” contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes says she suffered from anxiety up until the episode aired and didn’t expect so much support from fans. “I was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad