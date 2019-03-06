What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died in the Congo, and “Costume Quest,” a new animated show adapted from the popular video game of the same name which follows three characters who fight against nougat-eating monsters on Halloween.
But fans can also look forward to continuations of their favorite Prime Originals, including the fourth and final season “Catastrophe” and the second season of “Tin Star.” And despite all its new shows, Amazon is also giving love to classic favorites, adding titles such as “Double Jeopardy,” “Tapeheads,” and “Black Sheep” to its ever-growing roster.
See the full list of titles below:
March 1
Boston Legal: Seasons 1-5
Little House on the Prairie: Seasons 1-9
The Practice: Seasons 1-9
The Unit: Seasons 1-4
The Widow (Prime Original series): Season 1
A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)
A Woman Possessed
Abduction
Amelia’s 25th
American Beauty
Baba Yaga
Basic Instinct 2
Big Night
Black Cat (Gatto nero)
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Carpool
City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)
Death at a Funeral
Deep Red (Profondo rosso)
Double Jeopardy
Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigae)
From Beneath
Jig
Karl Rove, I Love You
La clave
Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)
Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)
Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)
Major Payne
A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)
Mary Loss of Soul
Murimgori
Nacho Libre
Overkill
P.O.E.: Project of Evil
Prison Girls
Rambo III
Ride Out for Revenge
Setup
So Young So Bad
Still Waiting…
Tapeheads
The American
The Apple
The Bank Job
The Chumscrubber
The Crazies
The Dead and the Damned
The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)
The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)
The Mighty Quinn
The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)
UFO
Us and the Game Industry
Valerie
Vice Squad
Waiting…
Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)
Xue lian huan
Yin yang xie di zi
You Did This to Me
March 8
Costume Quest (Prime Original series): Season 1
Made in Heaving (Prime Original series): Season 1
Tin Star (Prime Original series): Season 2
I Can Only Imagine
Middle Men
March 11
The Royals, Season 4
March 12
Acrimony
Colette
March 15
Catastrophe (Prime Original series): Season 4
March 16
Speed Kills
March 22
The Stinky & Dirty Show (Prime Original series): Season 2
Cold War (Prime Original movie)
Leng zhan
March 22
Hanna (Prime Original series), Season 1
The Domestics
American Renegades
March 30
Outlaws