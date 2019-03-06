What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died in the Congo, and “Costume Quest,” a new animated show adapted from the popular video game of the same name which follows three characters who fight against nougat-eating monsters on Halloween.

But fans can also look forward to continuations of their favorite Prime Originals, including the fourth and final season “Catastrophe” and the second season of “Tin Star.” And despite all its new shows, Amazon is also giving love to classic favorites, adding titles such as “Double Jeopardy,” “Tapeheads,” and “Black Sheep” to its ever-growing roster.

See the full list of titles below:

March 1

Boston Legal: Seasons 1-5

Little House on the Prairie: Seasons 1-9

The Practice: Seasons 1-9

The Unit: Seasons 1-4

The Widow (Prime Original series): Season 1

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)

A Woman Possessed

Abduction

Amelia’s 25th

American Beauty

Baba Yaga

Basic Instinct 2

Big Night

Black Cat (Gatto nero)

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Carpool

City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)

Death at a Funeral

Deep Red (Profondo rosso)

Double Jeopardy

Dude, Where’s My Dog?!

Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigae)

From Beneath

Jig

Karl Rove, I Love You

La clave

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)

Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)

Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)

Major Payne

A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)

Mary Loss of Soul

Murimgori

Nacho Libre

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

Prison Girls

Rambo III

Ride Out for Revenge

Setup

So Young So Bad

Still Waiting…

Tapeheads

The American

The Apple

The Bank Job

The Chumscrubber

The Crazies

The Dead and the Damned

The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)

The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)

The Mighty Quinn

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)

UFO

Us and the Game Industry

Valerie

Vice Squad

Waiting…

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)

Xue lian huan

Yin yang xie di zi

You Did This to Me

March 8

Costume Quest (Prime Original series): Season 1

Made in Heaving (Prime Original series): Season 1

Tin Star (Prime Original series): Season 2

I Can Only Imagine

March 10

Middle Men

March 11

The Royals, Season 4

March 12

Acrimony

Colette

March 15

Catastrophe (Prime Original series): Season 4

March 16

Speed Kills

March 22

The Stinky & Dirty Show (Prime Original series): Season 2

Cold War (Prime Original movie)

Leng zhan

March 22

Hanna (Prime Original series), Season 1

The Domestics

American Renegades

March 30

Outlaws