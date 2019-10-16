Amazon Prime Video takes Turner’s ‘Freitas Brothers’

CANNES — In yet another – and significant – Latin America distribution deal for the now highly active OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video has acquired Brazilian and pan-Spanish-speaking Latin American SVOD rights to Turner Latin America’s highly anticipated “Freitas Brothers.”

The announcement was made late Tuesday by Turner Latin America at Cannes Mipcom TV and OTT trade fair.

Underscoring the alliance between WarnerMedia’s Turner Latin America, the No. 1 pay TV powerhouse in Latin America, with the cream of Brazil’s film world, the boxing bioseries was created by Sergio Machado (”Lower City”) and Walter Salles (“The Motorcycle Diaries”), directed by Machado and Aly Muritiba (“Rust”) and supervised by Salles.

Top Brazilian production house Gullane (“A Wolf at the Door,””The Second Mother”) produces with Salles’ label VideoFilmes.

“Freitas Brothers” will bow on TLA’s pay TV channel Space Brazil and, two hours later, be made available on Amazon Prime Video in the same country. Three months after the end of the Season 1, the series will be available throughout the region on the online platform.

The eight-episode series tells the story of the brotherly love and rivalry between Brazilian boxer Acelino “Popó” (Daniel Rocha),one of Brazil’s sporting greats and Luis Claudio (Rómulo Braga) from their beginnings in the downtrodden outskirts of San Salvador de Bahia through to when Popó becomes champion of the world in the Super Featherweight category.

“The show deals with the symbolic fights that change the brothers’ careers, while emphasizing their mutual support in the face of success and failure alike,” Turner Latin America said in a written statement.

“As was the case of ‘Monzón’ in Argentina, which was a huge success when it aired on Space, we are certain that Brazilian audiences will embrace the story of their own popular icon from the very first episode,” said Tomás Yankelevich, EVP & General Entertainment chief content officer for Turner Latin America.

He added: “Thanks to the talent of Walter Salles and the great team work of Gullane and VideoFilmes, every single episode of ‘Freitas Brothers’ is a must-see.”

“Freitas Brothers” forms part of a Mipcom lineup of ever higher profile and numerous premium TLA series, led by Mexican band saga “Bronco” and romantic drama “Amarres,” co-produced with Dopamine, and “La Chica Que Limpia,” a remake of the Argentine hit original from Jaque Content.