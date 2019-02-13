×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series From Seven Countries

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Amazon Prime Video

Aiming to ramp up its premium international content, Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the production of 17 new original series from Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico.

These include “The Power,” a British contemporary thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling science-fiction novel; “El Presidente,” a Mexican crime series inspired by the 2015 corruption scandal that engulfed world soccer body FIFA ; “We Children of Bahnhof Zoo,” a German series based on the 1978 controversial autobiographical book by the same name; “The Last Hour,” an Indian supernatural crime thriller set in the Himalayas; and an untitled social issue series produced by Vice Media Japan, which will mark the first collaboration between Vice and Amazon Prime Video.

“We know that customers watching Prime Video everywhere want to see authentic stories, set in their own countries, and to invest in characters that can reflect their own experiences and diversity,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re excited and committed to amplifying the voices of storytellers from all over the world and to bring their visions to life for our viewers worldwide.”

Related

James Farrell, the head of international originals, said that Amazon’s worldwide audience is “thirsty for local shows from the best local voices.” He said there had already been “great customer reaction” to such series as the automotive show “The Grand Tour,” the behind-the-scenes soccer series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” and Germany’s “You Are Wanted.”

Among the new commissions, “The Power” is a 10-part series based on the book of the same name by Alderman (pictured), which imagines a world in which men fear women rather than vice versa. The show is executive-produced by JAlderman, Jane Featherstone (“Broadchurch”), Naomi de Pear (“The Bisexual”) and Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who will also direct. The series is produced by Tim Bricknell (“Trust”) and will be shot on location around the world.

“El Presidente” is produced by Oscar‐winning director Pablo Larrain’s production company Fabula (“Jackie,” “A Fantastic Woman”) and Gaumont (“Narcos”). The true crime series explores the FIFA corruption scandal from the angle of a small‐time Chilean football club president who rises from obscurity to become a key player in a $150 million bribery conspiracy. “El Presidente” will go into production next year.

“We Children of Bahnhof Zoo” (“Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo”) is written by Annette Hess (“Weissensee”) and tells the story of Christiane F. and her dysfunctional friends who, as teenagers, found themselves confronted with drugs in West Berlin in 1970. (The autobiographical book inspired the 1981 film “Christiane F.”) The new series is being produced by Oliver Berben (“Perfume”) and Sophie von Uslar (“NSU – German History X”) for Constantin Television. The series will be directed by Philipp Kadelbach and will go into production later this year for a release on Prime Video in Germany.

“The Last Hour,” out of India, is a supernatural thriller set in a Himalayan hill station. It is created by Amit Kumar (“Monsoon Shootout”) and executive produced by Asif Kapadia (“Amy”).

Amazon Prime Video has also greenlit its first Italian original series, which will be written by Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti. The untitled series is a crime drama set in Milan in the late 1980s and tells the story of a shy, insecure teenager who becomes the youngest member of the mafia in order to win the love of her father. The series is being produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani’s Wildside for Amazon Studios. Shooting will begin later this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Vernon Sanders Jennifer Salke Albert Chang

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Talks Global Programming Strategy

    Amazon has a firm grip on online shoppers. Now it is broadcasting its goals to expand its reach globally through television and movies. “International productions are such an important of our business,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Wednesday. The studio arm of the e-commerce and [...]

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek' Animated Kids Show in the Works at Nickelodeon

    The new “Star Trek” universe could be expanding beyond CBS All Access. Variety has learned that CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon are negotiating for a new “Star Trek” animated series aimed at kids. Plot details on the new series are being kept under wraps, but it hails from writers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Hagemans [...]

  • 'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere

    Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan in Amazon's 'Good Omens'

    Neil Gaiman revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Satan in the Amazon series adaptation of “Good Omens.” Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s Prince of Darkness will be “a giant, animated Satan” who appears “400 foot high.” The “Sherlock” star will appear in episode 6 of the series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that [...]

  • Jason Katims Variety Facetime Interview

    Fox Orders Drama Pilot From Annie Weisman, Jason Katims

    Fox has picked up a drama pilot based on the Australian series “Sisters” that hails from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims. In the untitled drama, only child Julia Beckley has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of [...]

  • Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series

    Amazon Orders 17 New Original Series From Seven Countries

    Aiming to ramp up its premium international content, Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the production of 17 new original series from Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico. These include “The Power,” a British contemporary thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling science-fiction novel; “El Presidente,” a Mexican crime series inspired by the 2015 corruption [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

    Amazon has picked up a third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Produced by Paramount Television, “Jack Ryan” was given a two-season order by Salke’s predecessor Roy Price in 2016. Season one premiered last year to primarily [...]

  • RC6BDF Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel

    Amazon Studios Inks Overall Deal with Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

    Amazon Studios announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour that it has inked an overall deal with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad