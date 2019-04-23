Virgin Media Partners With Amazon, Integrates Prime Video App

Virgin Media is adding the Amazon Prime Video app to its TV service. The Liberty Global-owned cabler will integrate the app into its ultra HD settop from this summer, meaning customers with the high-end box can access Prime Video directly. Virgin Media will be the first Liberty Global pay TV business to integrate Amazon’s streaming service in this way.

Virgin Media already bundles Netflix with its service. The Amazon deal means Virgin Media subs will be able to access Amazon’s originals and library shows as well as its Premier League coverage when that kicks off – the streamer landed a package of soccer rights in the last rights auction.

The deal comes as the legacy pay-TV players look to work with the streamers, bundling their services with their own or integrating the SVOD players’ apps. Virgin Media counterparts Sky and BT have both pacted with the U.S. streamers.

“We know our customers want to see their favorites shows and programming on their big screen at home, and our partnership with streaming services like Amazon continues to make that happen,” said Enrique Rodriguez, Liberty Global’s EVP and CTO.

“We have made it even easier for our customers to enjoy Prime Video including Amazon Originals like ‘The Grand Tour,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ and the highly-anticipated ‘Good Omens.’” added Jay Marine, VP, Amazon Prime Video Europe. “We are excited that these shows and many others, award-winning movies and our forthcoming exclusive Premier League matches will all be available on Virgin Media’s V6 box for millions of Prime members across the country.”