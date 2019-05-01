×
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in May 2019

CREDIT: Chris Raphael

Amazon Prime apparently doesn’t want you sleeping this month. From Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 horror film “Suspiria” debuting on the streamer May 3, to all seven of the “Friday the 13th” movies dropping on May 31, the month has a lot of scares in store for Amazon Prime subscribers.

But non-horror fans also have a lot to look forward to. Those looking for a dark laugh can find it in the the long-awaited second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” making its premiere on May 17, and if you’re looking for a new thriller to binge-watch, look no further than “Sneaky Pete” which will return for its third season on May 10.

Amazon is making subscribers wait for the bulk of their new additions with most titles being added on the last day of the month. Once the clock strikes midnight on May 30th, though, a variety of titles will be added to the streaming slate, including “Good Omens,” an Amazon Original starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a devil and angel, respectively, and oldies such as “Reservoir Dogs” and “Private Parts.”

May 1

Shanghai

May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 3

Suspiria Amazon Prime Original Movie

May 5

Crash

May 8

Action Point

May 9

Dinosaur 13

May 10

Sneaky Pete (Season 3) Amazon Prime Original Series
Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) Amazon Prime Original Series

May 13

The Romantics

May 14

King of Thieves

May 15

Yardie

May 16

Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher

May 17

Fleabag (Season 2) Amazon Prime Original Series
The Durrells (Season 3)
Poldark (Season 4)

May 19

Federal Hill

May 20

Jesus’ Son

May 22

Lulu on the Bridge

May 25

Morning Glory

May 26

The Frozen Ground

May 31

Antitrust
Awaiting
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Chinese Hercules – Ma tou da jue dou
Cougars Inc.
Deadtime Stories
Emperor
Eulogy
F/X
F/X2
Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung
Flawless
Fluke
Forbidden Ground
Free Money
Friday Night Lights
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part 2
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Fun Size
Good Omens (Season 1) Amazon Prime Original Series
Hart’s War
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jennifer Eight
Lost and Delirious
Mission: Impossible
Murimgori
N.Y.C. Underground
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Private Parts
Reservoir Dogs
Shaolin Drunk Fighter – Gimunsayukbang
Shaolin vs. Lama – Shao Lin dou La Ma
Woman Avenger – Shi mei chu ma
Tao tie gong
The ‘Burbs
The Big Wedding
The Constant Gardener
The Doors
The Ghostwriter
The Gift
The Letter
The Lonely Man
The People vs. George Lucas
The Puffy Chair
The Secret of NIMH
Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot
X+Y

