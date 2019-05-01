What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in May 2019

Amazon Prime apparently doesn’t want you sleeping this month. From Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 horror film “Suspiria” debuting on the streamer May 3, to all seven of the “Friday the 13th” movies dropping on May 31, the month has a lot of scares in store for Amazon Prime subscribers.

But non-horror fans also have a lot to look forward to. Those looking for a dark laugh can find it in the the long-awaited second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” making its premiere on May 17, and if you’re looking for a new thriller to binge-watch, look no further than “Sneaky Pete” which will return for its third season on May 10.

Amazon is making subscribers wait for the bulk of their new additions with most titles being added on the last day of the month. Once the clock strikes midnight on May 30th, though, a variety of titles will be added to the streaming slate, including “Good Omens,” an Amazon Original starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a devil and angel, respectively, and oldies such as “Reservoir Dogs” and “Private Parts.”

May 1

Shanghai

May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief

May 3

Suspiria Amazon Prime Original Movie

May 5

Crash

May 8

Action Point

May 9

Dinosaur 13

May 10

Sneaky Pete (Season 3) Amazon Prime Original Series

Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) Amazon Prime Original Series

May 13

The Romantics

May 14

King of Thieves

May 15

Yardie

May 16

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 17

Fleabag (Season 2) Amazon Prime Original Series

The Durrells (Season 3)

Poldark (Season 4)

May 19

Federal Hill

May 20

Jesus’ Son

May 22

Lulu on the Bridge

May 25

Morning Glory

May 26

The Frozen Ground

May 31

Antitrust

Awaiting

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Chinese Hercules – Ma tou da jue dou

Cougars Inc.

Deadtime Stories

Emperor

Eulogy

F/X

F/X2

Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung

Flawless

Fluke

Forbidden Ground

Free Money

Friday Night Lights

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Fun Size

Good Omens (Season 1) Amazon Prime Original Series

Hart’s War

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jennifer Eight

Lost and Delirious

Mission: Impossible

Murimgori

N.Y.C. Underground

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Shaolin Drunk Fighter – Gimunsayukbang

Shaolin vs. Lama – Shao Lin dou La Ma

Woman Avenger – Shi mei chu ma

Tao tie gong

The ‘Burbs

The Big Wedding

The Constant Gardener

The Doors

The Ghostwriter

The Gift

The Letter

The Lonely Man

The People vs. George Lucas

The Puffy Chair

The Secret of NIMH

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot

X+Y