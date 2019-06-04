What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in June 2019

Trying to escape the dog days of summer by staying inside and streaming a movie or two? This June, Amazon Prime has you covered. Catch a five punch knockout with a quintuplet of “Rocky” movies, get groovy in the summer of ’69 with the time traveling “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” or enjoy “Silence of the Lambs” with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

Amazon Prime’s original Jonas Brothers documentary, “Chasing Happiness,” will also hit the streamer.

See the full list below.

June 3

District 9

Jackass 3D

June 4

Chasing Happiness

Creative Galaxy: Season 3

June 7

Home Again

June 13

No Strings Attached

June 14

Absentia: Season 2

Law Abiding Citizen

June 17

Suits: Season 8

Yardie

June 21

Documental: Season 3

Final Life: Season 1

Tokyo Alice: Season 1

June 24

Juliet, Naked

June 28

The Spy Who Dumped Me

June 29

Moose

True Grit

June 30

14 Women

A Texas Funeral

Abolition

Air: The Musical

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All American Zombie Drugs

An American Werewolf in London

Apocalypse Kiss

Appetite

Arbitrage

Attack of the Herbals

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Ball in the House

Bank Roll

Bartleby

Battle of the Bone

Big Money Hustlas

Bigfoot Wars

Blind Heat

Blood Moon Rising

Blood of the Samurai

Blood Reaper

Blow

Blue Dream

Boricua

Bullfighter

Bumblef–k, USA

Carne the Taco Maker

Clean Guys of Comedy

Complicity

Curse of the Zodiac

Dai wu ke

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Vegas

Dilemma

Ding tian li di

Dirt Merchant

Dirty Pictures

Dragon Blade

Elephant

Endless Love

Exit to Hell

Flipping

Frankenstein Reborn

Frozen Kiss

Gene-Fusion

Ghost Bride

G-Men From Hell

Good Luck Chuck

Gun Shy

Hard Candy

Hazard Jack

Into the Blue

Into the Fire

Investigating Sex

Jack in the Box

Jezebeth

Jingles the Clown

Killing Ariel

La casa sfuggita

Lao shu la gui

Lawless: Dead Evidence

Lazarus: Apocalypse

Legend of the Sandsquatch

Little Red Devil

Lovin’ Molly

Malarek

Man About Town

Mansion of Blood

Meeting Spencer

Metamorphosis

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

Model Behavior

Mortem

Moscow Heat

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont

Neshika Bametzach

New Order

Night Train

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

På fremmed mark

Phil the Alien

Pledge of Allegiance

PoliWood

Postmortem

Prey for the Beast

Private Lessons

Pumpkin

Red Is the Color Of

Redball

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Romeo and Juliet

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 3

Sample People

Shanghai Surprise

Silent Youth

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle

Sleepy Hollow

Slip & Fall

Smoke n Lightnin

Sounds of the Underground

Spaceballs

Species

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Squeal

Stranger Than Fiction

Streets of Rage

Stripperland

Sugar Boxx

Sunshine Cleaning

Sweet Angel Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

The Californians

The First Wives Club

The Last Samurai

The Little Kidnappers

The Rules of Attraction

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of All Fears

The Telling

The Women of Brewster Place

The Wraith

This Revolution

Throwing Stars

Tsareubiytsa

Vampire Boys

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood

Viking Quest

When Justice Fails

Where Truth Lies

Wiseguy, seasons 1–8

Xuan feng shi ba qi

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men

Zateryannyy v Sibiri

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington

Zombiez