What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in July 2019

The sun may be shining, but Amazon Prime subscribers probably won’t be coming outside, considering the wealth of titles coming to the streamer next month.
Viewers looking for a touch of nostalgia will be able to binge Peter Farrelly’s “Dumb and Dumber” starring a 14 year-old Jim Carrey or its 2014 sequel “Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd,” beginning July 31. All five of the “Star Trek” movies are also dropping the last day of the month in addition to older classics such as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Rainmaker.”
A variety of silver-screen favorites and Amazon Originals are also streaming well before the end of the month. Learn some history by watching “Peterloo,” which portrays the 1819 Peterloo Massacre in England after British forces charge through a peaceful pro-democracy rally, or catch the premiere of “The Boys,” which follows five vigilantes on a heroic quest to combat super-heroes using their powers for evil.
Other notable additions to the Amazon Prime slate next month include “Dumbo,” “No Vacancy,” “Shazam!,” “Hellboy,” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.” Watch all of these titles for free with an Amazon Prime membership (start a 30-day free trial here). Amazon Prime members will also get to take advantage of thousands of exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day, which takes place this month on July 15 and 16.
July 1
Under the Silver Lake
July 2
The Beach Bum Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Phoenix
July 3
Peterloo Amazon Original Movie
July 5
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Season 1B) Amazon Original Series
July 7
Marshall
July 9
After Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Dumbo Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Little Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Pet Sematary Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Witless Protections
July 10
Trapped (Season 2)
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Comicstaan (Season 2) Amazon Original Series
July 13
Never Grow Old
July 14
No Vacancy
Tabaluga
July 15
Love Happens
July 16
Shazam! Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Breakthrough Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
July 19
Trading Paint
All or Nothing (Season 4) Amazon Original Series
July 21
Time Freak
July 23
Serenity
Hellboy
July 26
The Boys (Season 1) Amazon Original Series
Dino Dana (Season 3) Amazon Original Series
July 27
A Vigilante
July 28
After Darkness
Pennyworth (Season 1)
July 29
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
July 30
The Curse of La Llorona Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
July 31
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Arctic
American Heart
Chinese Box
Corpse Bride
Dumb and Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eight Men Out
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
My Bloody Valentine
Rat Race
Rosemary’s Baby
S.W.A.T.
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
The Rainmaker
Tracker
Twelve Monkeys
Urban Cowboy