What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in July 2019

The sun may be shining, but Amazon Prime subscribers probably won’t be coming outside, considering the wealth of titles coming to the streamer next month.

Viewers looking for a touch of nostalgia will be able to binge Peter Farrelly’s “Dumb and Dumber” starring a 14 year-old Jim Carrey or its 2014 sequel “Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd,” beginning July 31. All five of the “Star Trek” movies are also dropping the last day of the month in addition to older classics such as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Rainmaker.”

A variety of silver-screen favorites and Amazon Originals are also streaming well before the end of the month. Learn some history by watching “Peterloo,” which portrays the 1819 Peterloo Massacre in England after British forces charge through a peaceful pro-democracy rally, or catch the premiere of “The Boys,” which follows five vigilantes on a heroic quest to combat super-heroes using their powers for evil.

Other notable additions to the Amazon Prime slate next month include “Dumbo,” “No Vacancy,” “Shazam!,” “Hellboy,” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.” Watch all of these titles for free with an Amazon Prime membership (start a 30-day free trial here). Amazon Prime members will also get to take advantage of thousands of exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day, which takes place this month on July 15 and 16.

July 1

Under the Silver Lake

July 2

The Beach Bum Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Phoenix

July 3

Peterloo Amazon Original Movie

July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Season 1B) Amazon Original Series

July 7

Marshall

July 9

After Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Dumbo Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Little Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Pet Sematary Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Witless Protections

July 10

Trapped (Season 2)

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Comicstaan (Season 2) Amazon Original Series

July 13

Never Grow Old

July 14

No Vacancy

Tabaluga

July 15

Love Happens

July 16

Shazam! Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

Breakthrough Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

July 19

Trading Paint

All or Nothing (Season 4) Amazon Original Series

July 21

Time Freak

July 23

Serenity

Hellboy

July 26

The Boys (Season 1) Amazon Original Series

Dino Dana (Season 3) Amazon Original Series

July 27

A Vigilante

July 28

After Darkness

Pennyworth (Season 1)

July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

July 30

The Curse of La Llorona Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

July 31

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Arctic

American Heart

Chinese Box

Corpse Bride

Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eight Men Out

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Rainmaker

Tracker

Twelve Monkeys

Urban Cowboy