Amazon Enters Stand Up Comedy With New Jim Gaffigan Special

Jim Gaffigan
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon is getting into stand up comedy.

The streamer has ordered its first original stand up special: Jim Gaffigan’s “Quality Time,” which will launch on the service in late 2019.

“I am so honored to be Amazon’s first original stand up special,” Gaffigan said. “This is going to be exciting.”

“Quality Time” will be recorded live at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on March 9, 2019. It is directed by Jeannie Gaffigan, and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson of Comedy Dynamics along with Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The special is distributed and produced by Comedy Dynamics.

Gaffigan’s previous hour-long stand up specials include “Beyond the Pale,” “King Baby,” “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco,” and “Noble Ape,” the last four of which were produced by Comedy Dynamics and garnered Grammy nominations for best comedy album.

Gaffigan will next be seen in projects like the Amazon Studios film “Troupe Zero” opposite Viola Davis and Allison Janney, “Them That Follow” with Olivia Colman and Walton Goggins, and “The Day Shall Come.” His other acting roles include the drama “Chappaquiddick,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” and his self-titled TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”

He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Amazon’s first foray into stand up comedy comes as fellow streamer Netflix has established itself as a major force in the comedy world. Netflix has previously shelled out big bucks for new specials from comedy luminaries like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle (reportedly paying them $20 million per special), along with comics like Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin James, and Iliza Shlesinger. Netflix has also been shining a light on lesser-known comics through series like “The Comedy Lineup,” which showcases multiple comedians doing 15-minute sets.

