Amazon to Develop ‘Jack Reacher’ Series

Watch out Tom Cruise, there’s going to be another Jack Reacher in town.

In a competitive situation, Amazon has won the rights to develop a series based on the protagonist from Lee Child’s novels. The series hails from “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora, who will write, showrun and executive produce.

Child’s “Jack Reacher” series has sold over 100 million copies to date, and was recently adapted into a pair of features with Tom Cruise playing the former U.S. Army Military Police Corps officer. The two films grossed nearly $400 million combined.

The series is a co-production between Amazon, Skydance Television and Paramount Television. Child is also on board as an EP, alongside Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross will executive produce for Skydance, and Carolyn Harris will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The prospective series represents another addition to Amazon’s slate of spy-centered action dramas, with “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” recently getting the greenlight for season 3. Paramount TV and Skydance are both also involved with the John Krasinski starrer.

Skydance TV’s slate also includes “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” for Netflix, while Paramount Television counts “13 Reasons Why,” “The Alienist” and “Home Before Dark” among its other productions.