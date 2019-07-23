×

Amazon to Develop Human IPO Series With Matt Tolmach Producing

Matt Tolmach'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2018
Amazon is developing a series inspired by the true story of a man who sold shares of himself to investors, Variety has learned.

In a competitive situation, Amazon has landed the project, titled “JNNA.” It is described as a half-hour comedy about the next big investment craze — humans. It is inspired by Mike Merrill, who decided to sell 100,000 shares of himself at $1 a piece. In return for the investment, shareholders got to vote on decisions he made with his life.

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Andrew Guest will serve as writer and executive producer on the project. Matt Tolmach, former co-head of production for Sony Pictures, will executive produce along with David Manpearl via Matt Tolmach Productions. Merlrill and Nick Van Der Kolk will co-executive produce.

Guest’s past credits “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “30 Rock,” “Suburgatory,” and “Marry Me.” He is repped by Mosaic.

Tolmach served as an executive producer on both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the recent sequel “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” He previously produced the two “Amazing Spider-Man” films as well as films like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its upcoming sequel, “Venom,” and the upcoming “Morbius.” He is also an executive producer on the Hulu series “Future Man.”

