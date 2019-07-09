×

Amazon Nabs Conquistador Series ‘Hernan’ for Spain and Latin America

Amazon Prime has picked up Spanish and Latin American streaming rights to “Cortes,” the much-anticipated Spanish conquistador series produced by Spain’s Onza Entertainment and Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group company.

The OTT giant plans to bow the eight-episode series later this year, in time to mark the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes’ arrival in Mexico.

Set in 1519, the ambitious series turns on the conquest of Mexico by Cortés and his troops, and will be narrated by the protagonists of this momentous time in Mexico and Spain’s history, from Moctezuma to Alvarado, Olid to Malintzin.

Spanish actor Oscar Jaenada, known for his roles in “Cantinflas” and “Luis Miguel: The Series,” plays the conquistador.

Jaenada leads a cast from Mexico and Spain including Víctor Clavijo (Captain Cristóbal de Olid), Michel Brown (Captain Alvarado), Dagoberto Gama (Moctezuma), Jorge Guerrero (Xiconténcatl), Almagro San Miguel (Captain Sandoval), Ishbel Bautista (Marina / Malinche) and Aura Garrido (Doña Juana).

Touted as the most expensive Hispanic series in history by Dopamine, “Hernan” was shot on location and on sets built in both Spain and Mexico, with special effects by El Ranchito, whose credits include “Game of Thrones.”

The story of Cortes and his exploits in Mexico have long fascinated Hollywood. Last year, Amazon announced that it had greenlit a four-hour miniseries also titled “Cortes” from Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television. To be toplined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, the series will be created for television and penned by Steven Zaillian (“Schindler’s List”), based on a five-decade-old movie script by blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (“Roman Holiday”). The proposed film titled “Montezuma” centered on the thorny relationship between Cortes and Aztec ruler Moctezuma II. HBO had also been developing a series about the conquistador.

