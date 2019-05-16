×
Amazon Greenlights Young Adult Series ‘Panic’ From Lauren Oliver’s Novel

Panic Lauren Oliver
Amazon Studios announced Thursday that it has greenlit its first young adult drama, “Panic,” based on the 2014 novel by Lauren Oliver. The series will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Panic” takes viewers to a small town in America, where every year, the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed — and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out.

For her first television credit, Oliver will write each episode and is the creator and executive producer.

“Panic tells a story aimed at young adults, but anyone would be pulled in by the compelling characters and high stakes drama brought to life by Lauren Oliver. She is a rare talent in her ability to capture this generation so authentically,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“I am excited that Amazon is broadening its scope to include stories of emergent adulthood, and grateful that Panic will be among their first generation,” said Oliver. “This has already been my favorite kind of project: long, thrilling, challenging, and immensely transformative. And we haven’t even started pre-production!”

The pilot starred Olivia Welch as Heather, Mike Faist as Dodge, Ray Nicholson as Ray, and Will Chase as Sheriff Kean.

The project isn’t the first time Oliver’s work was translated to the screen. Her 2010 young adult novel, “Before I Fall,” was adapted to a feature film in 2017. It starred Zoey Deutch, Halston Stage, and Jennifer Beals.

“Panic” will be produced by Amazon Studios in conjunction with Glasstown Entertainment and Roth Kirschenbaum Films. It is executive produced by Oliver for Glasstown Entertainment along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird of Glasstown Entertainment and Alyssa Altman of Roth Kirschenbaum Films will co-executive produce. Oliver’s deal was negotiated by UTA, Stephen Barbara of Inkwell, and attorney Jamie Feldman.

