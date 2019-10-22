×
Amazon Greenlights German Series Starring Comedian Markus Stoll

Markus Stoll (Harry G), Lisa Bitter, Daniel Christensen, Helmfried von LüttichauFotocall für die neue Amazon-Serie Der Beischläfer auf Prime Video in der A&E Kfz-Werkstatt in München am 21.10.2019AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE (c) Michael Tinnefeld
CREDIT: AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Studios has greenlit a German comedy series titled “The Bedfellow” (“Der Beischläfer”) starring comedian Markus Stoll, who is popular locally for playing a funny guy named “Harry G” who satirizes life in his native Bavaria.

Shooting has started in Munich on the six-part series, which is directed by  Anna-Katharina Maier (“Die Klempnerin”) and  produced by Thomas Peter Friedl’s The Amazing Film Company (“Cold Hell”).

In the show, an easygoing mechanic named Charlie Manzinger, played by Stoll, is selected for jury duty by the Munich district court. He comes to realize that the position offers “certain advantages,” such as his interaction with the female judge, played by Lisa Bitter (“Tatort”), according to an Amazon synopsis.

The show is slated to play on Amazon Prime Video in spring 2020 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Amazon is pursuing production of local content as part of its overseas strategy. Earlier this month, the streaming service ordered its first unscripted Italian original series, a local version of Endemol Shine’s British entertainment format “Celebrity Hunted,” with Italian stars who are not known outside the country.

“With Harry G, Markus Stoll has created a Munich institution, and we are excited that with Charlie Menzinger he will enrich German TV culture with a brand new Bavarian original character,” Christoph Schneider, managing director of Prime Video Germany, said in a statement.

Producer Thomas Friedl said he was “still speechless that we managed to win an international top player like Amazon as our partner.“

