Amazon Debuts New ‘Carnival Row’ Footage at Comic-Con (Watch)

San Diego Comic-Con attendees got an extended look at the upcoming Amazon drama “Carnival Row” during the show’s panel at the annual fanfest on Friday.

Two new featurettes (see above and below) offer in-depth looks at the backstories of the two main characters — Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevigne) and Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom). Delevigne plays a faerie who falls in love with Bloom’s character, a human soldier who goes on to become a detective.

The series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette and Philo rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

The series is based on Travis Beacham’s feature script “A Killing on Carnival Row.” Beacham and Bloom serve as executive producers along with Marc Guggenheim, René Echevarria, and Jon Amiel. The series hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

Amazon has ordered an eight-episode first season of the series, which is set to premiere on August 30. The series is one of three to be featured as part of the Amazon Prime Video Experience at this year’s Comic-Con.

 

