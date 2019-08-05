Amazon Boards Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Series ‘Truth Seekers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Truth Seekers,” starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg as paranormal investigators, will bow on Amazon Prime Video, which has landed international rights to the comedy-horror series and will launch it as an original. The project is the first series from its stars’ Sony-backed production company, Stolen Picture.

Frost and Pegg’s characters, Gus and Dave, team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the U.K. in the series. They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.

Frost, Pegg, and Miles Ketley formed London-based shingle in 2017 and set “Truth Seekers” as an early television project. “Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making ‘Truth Seekers’ with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Pegg and Frost have appeared on screen together in hit series including “Spaced” and movies including the Edgar Wright-directed “Cornetto Trilogy,” comprising “Shaun of the Dead, ”Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End.”

Pegg said: “Nick and I are delighted that ‘Truth Seekers’ has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television, and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

Richard Webb will produce “Truth Seekers,” which will comprise eight installments running to about half an hour apiece. Production starts in September.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Simon, Nick and the entire team at Stolen Picture to make what is set to be the next thrilling Amazon Original series for Prime Video made by leading British talent,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series.