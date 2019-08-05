×

Amazon Boards Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Series ‘Truth Seekers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Stolen Picture

“Truth Seekers,” starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg as paranormal investigators, will bow on Amazon Prime Video, which has landed international rights to the comedy-horror series and will launch it as an original. The project is the first series from its stars’ Sony-backed production company, Stolen Picture.

Frost and Pegg’s characters, Gus and Dave, team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the U.K. in the series. They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.

Frost, Pegg, and Miles Ketley formed London-based shingle in 2017 and set “Truth Seekers” as an early television project. “Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making ‘Truth Seekers’ with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Related

Pegg and Frost have appeared on screen together in hit series including “Spaced” and movies including the Edgar Wright-directed “Cornetto Trilogy,” comprising “Shaun of the Dead, ”Hot Fuzz,” and “The World’s End.”

Pegg said: “Nick and I are delighted that ‘Truth Seekers’ has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television, and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

Richard Webb will produce “Truth Seekers,” which will comprise eight installments running to about half an hour apiece. Production starts in September.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Simon, Nick and the entire team at Stolen Picture to make what is set to be the next thrilling Amazon Original series for Prime Video made by leading British talent,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series.

More TV

  • Amazon Boards Simon Pegg, Nick Frost

    Amazon Boards Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Series ‘Truth Seekers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Truth Seekers,” starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg as paranormal investigators, will bow on Amazon Prime Video, which has landed international rights to the comedy-horror series and will launch it as an original. The project is the first series from its stars’ Sony-backed production company, Stolen Picture. Frost and Pegg’s characters, Gus and Dave, team [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. to Buy $265 Million Majority Stake in Credible Labs

    Fox Corporation has entered into an agreement to buy a majority stake in the consumer finance marketplace Credible Labs Inc., the company announced Sunday. As part of the merger agreement, Fox Corp. will pay $265 million for 67% of the company in addition to a $75 million growth capital commitment to Credible Labs over approximately [...]

  • Stu Rosen Dead: The Emmy Winning

    Stu Rosen, Creator of Emmy-Winning 'Dusty's Treehouse,' Dies at 80

    Stu Rosen, best known for his work as the creator of “Dusty’s Treehouse,” died Sunday after a battle with cancer, his cousin Donna Siegel confirmed on Facebook. He was 80. “This is a very sad day for my family and I. My wonderful, colorful, fantastic cousin, Stu Rosen died this morning,” she wrote. “My heart [...]

  • Ruby Rose on 'Batwoman's' Don't Ask

    Ruby Rose on 'Batwoman's' Don't Ask, Don't Tell Scene

    Ruby Rose discussed a scene from the “Batwoman” pilot in which Kate Kane is kicked out of the military for her lesbian relationship with Meagan Tandy’s character Sophie Moore at the show’s Television Critics Association summer press tour panel. Rose revealed it was the first time she had heard of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” [...]

  • Emergency responders and law enforcement officers

    Celebrities Demand Gun Control Amidst Multiple Shootings: 'It's About Life and Death'

    Celebrities from across Hollywood are demanding more gun control following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” wrote actress Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting [...]

  • Mark Pedowitz

    CW Head Mark Pedowitz Talks Streaming, End of 'Arrow',' 'Supernatural'

    The CW president Mark Pedowitz spoke about how the broadcaster is positioned in the streaming world during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday. Pedowitz stated that freshman CW shows “All American,” “Legacies,” the “Charmed” reboot,” and “In the Dark,” all had “pretty fabulous” viewership once they became available on Netflix, which contributed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad