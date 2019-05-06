×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amandla Stenberg to Star in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMANDLA STENBERG portrait
CREDIT: Peggy Sirota for Variety

Amandla Stenberg has been cast as the lead in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy,” which will globally debut in 2020.

The eight-part musical drama is expected to debut in 2020. It revolves around a club in Paris, highlighting its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Andre Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past. Stenberg also joins Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”) on the show, who was previously announced to play Maja, a singer who is resisting committing to Elliot, her on-again-off-again partner.

“La La Land” filmmaker Damien Chazelle is directing the show, along with Houda Benyamina (“Divines”), Alan Poul (“Tales of the City”). Scribe Jack Thorne (“Wonder”) will also write several episodes. Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Michael Jackson’s “Bad”) wrote all the band’s songs. Executive producers include Chazelle, Poul, Thorne, and Ballard. Jimmy Desmarais and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions are also executive producing. Holland serves as co-executive producer.

Related

“The Eddy” begins production this spring in France and features dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. The show comes to Netflix from Endeavor Content.

Stenberg most recently starred in the film “The Hate U Give,” a YA drama about police brutality. She first gained recognition for her role as Rue in “The Hunger Games,” and has also appeared in films such as “Where Hands Touch” and “Everything, Everything.” Stenberg is represented by UTA and attorneys Nina Shaw & Gordon Bobb.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Jon M. Chu

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Jon M. Chu Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu has signed a significant four-year overall deal with Disney’s 20th TV, Variety has learned. Under the new deal, which represents his first overall in television, Chu will develop and executive produce projects – some of which he will direct – as well as potentially direct existing projects. Chu’s deal is [...]

  • Star Trek logo

    'Star Trek': CBS Names Veronica Hart Head of New Global Franchise Group

    CBS is doing all it can to make sure the “Star Trek” franchise lives long and prospers. The network has announced it is launching a “Star Trek” global franchise group that will “manage and maximize the expansion of the brand beyond the traditional boundaries of linear broadcasting and streaming,” with the goal of broadening the “Star Trek” [...]

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg to Star in Damien Chazelle's Netflix Series 'The Eddy'

    Amandla Stenberg has been cast as the lead in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy,” which will globally debut in 2020. The eight-part musical drama is expected to debut in 2020. It revolves around a club in Paris, highlighting its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. Stenberg will play Julie, the [...]

  • FYC2019 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Paley Museum

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Emmy FYC Exhibit Transports to Paley Center

    Emmy: The final frontier. These are the voyages of the awards campaign trail, and CBS All Access will seek out new voters this month at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. The streamer and CBS Television Studios have launched a new “For Your Consideration” exhibit at the Paley Center for “Star Trek: Discovery,” [...]

  • Vince McMahon

    XFL Strikes TV-Rights Deal With Fox, Disney

    Vince McMahon’s dream of creating an alternative to NFL football has moved closer to becoming a reality now that the would-be spring football league has secured media placement for its anticipated launch in February, 2020. McMahon’s XFL said it struck deal with both Walt Disney Co. and Fox Corp. that will give weekly berths on [...]

  • RuPaul's Drag Race

    'RuPaul’s Drag Race,' 'Queer Eye' Lead Inaugural Critics' Choice Real TV Awards Nominations

    The nominations for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards have been announced. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leads the way with five nominations including Competition Series,  Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series and Male Star of the Year (RuPaul Charles). Close behind is Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” which has received nominations for Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Starbucks-Coffee-Cup

    ‘Starkbucks’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee-Cup Gaffe Lights Up Social Media

    Call her the Mother of Lattes? HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season 8 episode 4 included a scene in which a takeout coffee cup — resembling the ubiquitous Starbucks containers — is clearly visible on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) just before the 17:40 mark. The anachronism, which can be seen for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad