Amandla Stenberg to Star in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

Amandla Stenberg has been cast as the lead in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series “The Eddy,” which will globally debut in 2020.

The eight-part musical drama is expected to debut in 2020. It revolves around a club in Paris, highlighting its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. Stenberg will play Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott (Andre Holland) who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past. Stenberg also joins Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”) on the show, who was previously announced to play Maja, a singer who is resisting committing to Elliot, her on-again-off-again partner.

“La La Land” filmmaker Damien Chazelle is directing the show, along with Houda Benyamina (“Divines”), Alan Poul (“Tales of the City”). Scribe Jack Thorne (“Wonder”) will also write several episodes. Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Michael Jackson’s “Bad”) wrote all the band’s songs. Executive producers include Chazelle, Poul, Thorne, and Ballard. Jimmy Desmarais and Olivier Bibas of Atlantique Productions are also executive producing. Holland serves as co-executive producer.

“The Eddy” begins production this spring in France and features dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. The show comes to Netflix from Endeavor Content.

Stenberg most recently starred in the film “The Hate U Give,” a YA drama about police brutality. She first gained recognition for her role as Rue in “The Hunger Games,” and has also appeared in films such as “Where Hands Touch” and “Everything, Everything.” Stenberg is represented by UTA and attorneys Nina Shaw & Gordon Bobb.