Alyson Hannigan to Host Food Network’s ‘Girl Scout Cookie Championship’

By
Variety Staff

Alyson Hannigan
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Get ready for some supercharged Thin Mints and tantalizing Trefoils. Food Network has ordered “The Girl Scout Cookie Championship” dessert competition series to be hosted by “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannigan.

The four-part series will challenge professional bakers to turn traditional Girl Scout cookies into “decadent and delicious dessert creations,” per Food Network. Food Network regulars Katie Lee and Nacho Aguirre are on board as permanent judges. Carla Hall will be among the judges set to rotate through the third panelist slot.

“Cookie Championship” is set to bow in the first quarter of next year, just in time for Girl Scout Cookie selling season. Hannigan, Lee and Hall are all alumni of the more than 100-year-old organization that aims to foster leadership and service skills for girls.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Girl Scouts of the USA to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program and those iconic cookies that are anticipated all year long,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “Now fans will be doubly rewarded with the coinciding launch of Girl Scout Cookie Championship, showcasing bold, show-stopping creations starring beloved treats like Thin Mints and Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties.”

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, said the Food Network series will shine a light on the work that the organization does outside of cookie-selling season.

“Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championshipgives consumers one more reason to love Girl Scout Cookie season and presents a great opportunity to better understand what it means to be a Girl Scout,” said Acevedo. “In addition to the delicious treats the show will be serving up, viewers will gain insight into all the amazing things Girl Scouts do: having adventurous outdoor experiences, exploring the latest in STEM, boldly creating positive change in the world—and of course, participating in the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

(Pictured: Alyson Hannigan)

