×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: Comedy Central’s ‘Alternatino with Arturo Castro’

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alternatino with Arturo Castro
CREDIT: Comedy Central

There’s something extremely cathartic about watching a Latinx comedian get his own platform to do as he pleases, ripping cliches in the entertainment industry and beyond with invigorating vehemence. With his new Comedy’s Central sketch show “Alternatino,” Arturo Castro has the rare opportunity to tell his own story and skewer the inevitably cringe-inducing perceptions of it, and he seizes it with palpable gusto.

Castro’s best known for his wildly different turns in “Broad City” (as Ilana Glazer’s sweet roommate) and “Narcos” (as an entitled son of a cartel boss), so it’s fitting that he continues to show his range in “Alternatino.” With the help of a prolific hair and makeup department, Castro transforms himself into several different characters per episode, ranging from well-meaning dads to sly sendups of Latinx stereotypes to singing sensation Pitbull (Mr. Worldwide!). In between sketches, he explores the everyday indignities of being a Latinx actor and helpless romantic while acting as a hapless version of himself that feels like just as much of a creation as any of the bewigged characters waiting around the corner. Castro is so enthusiastic that his grin often threatens to leap off the screen, which director Nicholas Jansovec (also of “Broad City”) both captures and grounds with a steady gaze.

More Reviews

And yet: Just about all of Castro’s hyperbolic characters tend to have the same streak of melancholy that gets exposed sooner rather than later. This commonality makes for some of the show’s better moments, but it also speaks to one of the show’s weaknesses. Rarely does a sketch truly surprise; the punchlines are to the point and a little too easy to spot. Sometimes it feels as though the show leans too hard on the basic fact of a bizarre premise like “Carmen Miranda has an ex-husband with a matching head of fruit” to see it through, leading to more segments that end with a fizzle rather than a hilarious bang.

By all rights, “Alternatino” should not be TV’s only sketch comedy show fronted by a Latinx actor; it’s just too much pressure, and you can feel the show straining underneath it while also trying to make fun of it. Still, Castro and company are more than game to try, and the moments when they pull it off are worth the effort.

“Alternatino” premieres Tuesday, June 18 on Comedy Central.

TV Review: Comedy Central's 'Alternatino with Arturo Castro'

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro

    TV Review: Comedy Central's 'Alternatino with Arturo Castro'

    There’s something extremely cathartic about watching a Latinx comedian get his own platform to do as he pleases, ripping cliches in the entertainment industry and beyond with invigorating vehemence. With his new Comedy’s Central sketch show “Alternatino,” Arturo Castro has the rare opportunity to tell his own story and skewer the inevitably cringe-inducing perceptions of [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    MGM to Adapt Rodney Dangerfield Comedy 'Back to School' as Unscripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rodney Dangerfield may finally be getting some respect in the halls of higher education. MGM Television is developing a docu-series inspired by the 1986 Dangerfield film “Back to School,” in which the comedian’s character, millionaire Thorton Melon, enrolls in college with his son to keep him from dropping out. In typical Dangerfield fashion, he triggers [...]

  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider office

    'The Other Two' Bosses on How 'SNL' Still Inspires Their Comedy

    “The Other Two” co-showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider split time between Los Angeles and New York because their writers’ room is on the West Coast where he lives, while production is back East where she lives. This means they are constantly packing and unpacking their office. But when they do settle into a new [...]

  • Netflix Recurring Actors

    How Netflix Created an Unintentional Repertory Company

    Taking a cue from the theater and the old Hollywood studio system, Netflix has built up an impressive stock company of actors since getting into original programming. But interestingly, it is more coincidence than intentional creation of a repertory company. The streaming giant does not have a dedicated casting department at the network level. Instead, [...]

  • Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj in

    Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj on When to Get Political in Late-Night

    Jimmy Fallon and Hasan Minhaj were like magnets when Variety brought them together in New York for a joint Q&A about late-night TV in the age of Trump. The two host very different shows — Fallon fronts NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” while Minhaj recently picked up a Peabody Award for his work on Netflix’s “Patriot [...]

  • NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for

    NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'This Is Us,' 'The Good Place' Final Season

    NBC is only adding three new shows to its schedule this fall, and the network has announced that all three are set to premiere the week of September 23. On Mondays, the Jimmy Smits-led courtroom drama “Bluff City Law” will follow “The Voice,” while on Thursdays, Bradley Whitford starrer “Perfect Harmony” and Kal Penn comedy [...]

  • At Home with Amy Sedaris Documentary

    Amy Sedaris, Fred Armisen on the Art of Creating Short-Term Characters

    Few disciplines are as tough to shine in as sketch comedy. Often, being funny isn’t often enough. What makes a sketch resonate comes down to the characters. But while sitcoms build arcs over seasons, short skits require viewers to buy into new characters constantly. It’s a tricky art. For decades, “Saturday Night Live” has blended [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad