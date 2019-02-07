‘Fargo’ Alum Allison Tolman to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Emergence’

Allison Tolman has been cast in the lead role of the NBC drama pilot “Emergence,” Variety has confirmed.

The project is described as a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff (Tolman) who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Tolman received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her role as Molly Severson on the FX series “Fargo.” She also played the lead role in the ABC comedy series “Downward Dog” and has appeared on other shows like “The Mindy Project,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” and “Castle Rock.” On the feature side, she has appeared in films like “Krampus,” “The Gift,” and “The Sisters Brothers.”

She is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero and Ziffren Brittenham.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as writers and executive producers on “Emergence.” Paul McGuigan will direct the pilot and executive produce with Robert Atwood producing. ABC Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported Tolman’s casting.