‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case

Former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal court to her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult case.

Mack, who is best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on “Smallville,” was indicted in April, 2018 on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, and faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted. Variety reported that Mack was previously in negotiations for a plea deal with authorities.

According to prosecutors, Mack recruited women into NXIVM, a network of self-help programs based in Albany, N.Y. The recruits were told the group would help with women’s empowerment. Prosecutors say the organization was set up like a pyramid scheme, with courses costing thousands of dollars. Prosecutors also allege that the leader of the group, Keith Raniere, established a secret sex cult within the organization, in which “slaves” were branded in their pelvic areas with his initials.

Mack is accused of coercing two of her “slaves” into having sex with Raniere, for which she received financial benefits.

Raniere, 57, was arrested in March, 2018. Prosecutors allege that he compelled the women, of which there were as many as 50, to stay in the group by threatening to release nude photos or other harmful material.