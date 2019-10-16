‘All That’ Revival Scores 13 More Episodes at Nickelodeon

The “All That” revival at Nickelodeon just got twice as big.

Nickelodeon has issued an order for 13 more episodes of the new spin on the ’90s sketch comedy show, taking the total episode count for season 1 of the revival to 26. Variety reported exclusively back in February that an “All That” revival was in the works, and it has aired 10 episodes to date. The premiere featured the Jonas Brothers as musical guests.

The kids cabler also announced a new cast member joining the lineup in Aria Brooks from Atlanta, GA. She joins fellow cast members Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen.

“All That” is exec produced by original cast member and “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson, as well as Kel Mitchell, Kevin Kay and Jermaine Fowler. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert also serve as executive producers.

The original “All That” series was Nickelodeon’s longest running live-action series, spanning 10 seasons and 171 episodes from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of spinoffs including “Kenan & Kel,” “The Amanda Show” and “The Nick Cannon Show,” as well as the feature film “Good Burger.” It also helped launch the careers of Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon, and featured a lineup of guest stars which included Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Ray Romano and Brittany Snow.