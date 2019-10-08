×
‘All American’ Season 2 Scores Three Additional Episodes at CW

All American -- "Speak Ya Clout"-- Image Number: ALA202a_0037b.jpg -- Pictured: Daniel Ezra as Spencer -- Photo: Eddy Chen/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Eddy Chen

CW drama “All American” has been picked up for an additional three episodes. The show’s sophomore season will now consist of 16 episodes total.

That is in line with the first season of the high school football series, which was also 16 episodes. The second season debuted on Monday night, netting a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 930,000 viewers in the fast national ratings. That is up double digits in both measures from the series premiere last season and a series high in total viewers.

The series is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. It stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Jalyn Hall, Chad Coleman, Cody Christian, Monét Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, and Bre-Z.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and John A. Norris serve as executive producers on the series. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions.

In Season 2, Spencer James (Ezra), now a football State Champion, has a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Diggs), or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Coleman) – the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers?

This marks one of the first such pick ups of the 2019-2020 season. On Monday, Fox announced a back nine order for the freshman drama “Prodigal Son,” making it the first new show to get a full season order this year.

