Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein Join Netflix ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot

Will Thorne

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have been cast in the upcoming live-action reboot of “The Baby-Sitters Club” at Netflix.

In the series adaptation, Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Feuerstein.

Netflix put out a straight-to-series order for live-action dramedy based on the iconic Ann M. Martin book series in February.

The books were previously adapted for TV in 1990 for a one season run on HBO, and Netflix says the new show will be a contemporary take on the original books.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” centers around four characters, Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer, who will all return to the small-town setting of Stoneybrook, Connecticut for the Netflix adaptation. Martin’s series, first published in 1986, has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies sold to date.

The family friendly adaptation comes from Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who will executive produce, with original author Martin on board as a producer.

De Luca Productions’ Lucy Kitada will also serve as an executive producer. Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner and Lucia Aniello will serve as director and executive producer. Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov will executive produce.

  Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein Join 'Baby-Sitters

