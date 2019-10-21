Alia Shawkat Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Drama Pilot ‘Old Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alia Shawkat has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot “The Old Man,” Variety has learned exclusively.

She joins previously announced lead Jeff Bridges as well as cast members John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Shawkat will star as Angela, described as a rising star at the FBI. Angela is a protégé to Deputy Director Harold Harper (Lithgow). Assigned to the pursuit of Chase, Angela is swept into a world of buried secrets and hidden agendas that will put her relationship with Harper to the test.

Shawkat currently stars in the comedy series “Search Party.” The show aired its first two seasons on TBS, but it was recently announced that it would move to the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max for both its third and fourth seasons. She also appears in the recently-launched Netflix series “Living With Yourself” and previously appeared on Amazon’s “Transparent.” She is perhaps best known for her role on the critically-acclaimed sitcom “Arrested Development.” On the film side, her recent credits include “Animals,” “20th Century Women,” and “Green Room.”

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Jon Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff, with Watts also directing the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the series will begin this fall.