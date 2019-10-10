×

Alfonso Cuarón Sets TV Overall Deal at Apple

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Alfonso Cuarón has set a multi-year overall deal at Apple, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, the multi-hyphenate will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Cuarón’s long-time producing partner, Gabriela Rodriguez, will run day to day operations at his London-based production company, Esperanto Filmoj. He will still maintain his deal with Anonymous Content and will partner with them on certain projects in addition to continuing to work with other collaborators.

Any projects to come out of the deal would mark some of the first television Cuarón has been a part of during his career, having worked primarily in film. He previously co-created the NBC drama “Believe,” which aired for one season in 2014. He also wrote and directed for the Mexican anthology series “La Hora Marcada.” It was announced in 2017 that Cuarón was developing a horror series titled “Ascension.”

Cuarón’s most recent project was the critically-acclaimed film “Roma,” on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuarón. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career, winning three — his two for “Roma” and best director for “Gravity,” which he also co-wrote and produced.

This is also one of few overall deals that Apple has signed since it announced it was getting into original series. Among the creators who have previously signed such deals with Apple are Kerry Ehrin, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims. The company also has a multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey under which Winfrey will produce an “Oprah’s Book Club” series and documentaries on a range of topics.

As the so-called streaming wars heat up, platforms like Apple, Netflix, Amazon, and major studios are shelling out big bucks to lock down top talent. Netflix recently signed “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to a massive multi-year deal, while JJ Abrams recently signed such a deal with WarnerMedia.

More TV

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuarón Sets TV Overall Deal at Apple

    Alfonso Cuarón has set a multi-year overall deal at Apple, Variety has learned. Under the deal, the multi-hyphenate will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s upcoming streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Cuarón’s long-time producing partner, Gabriela Rodriguez, will run day to day operations at his London-based production company, Esperanto Filmoj. He will still maintain his [...]

  • John Bernecker

    Judge Rules Against AMC in 'Walking Dead' Stuntman Death

    A judge has rejected AMC Networks’ claim that it cannot be held responsible for the death of John Bernecker, a stuntman who fell to his death on the set of “The Walking Dead” in 2017. Bernecker’s family filed suit in January 2018, alleging that the network cut corners on safety precautions. A trial is scheduled [...]

  • Ben Platt Variety Power of New

    Ben Platt on Coming Out and the Queerness of 'The Politician'

    Ben Platt never imagined he would one day star in a series like “The Politician.” “I didn’t think I could be a star of a show in general starting out. I think I was like, ‘I’ll do Broadway. I can be on stage and I can play Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Nathan Detroit [...]

  • Margie Cohn Dreamworks

    DreamWorks Animation President Margie Cohn Unites Studio's Talent and Tech

    Named president of DreamWorks Animation in January, Margie Cohn runs the studio’s film and television divisions, overseeing the release of two feature films each year via parent company NBCUniversal and the roughly 25 series in active production. Cohn has been with the studio since 2013, building the DreamWorks Animation Television unit after the studio signed [...]

  • Endemol Shine Distribution Supremo Cathy Payne

    Endemol Shine Distribution Supremo Cathy Payne Exiting Early Next Year

    Cathy Payne is stepping down from her role as the boss of Endemol Shine International. Payne has been with the company, in its various guises, for almost 30 years. Staffers were told of her exit Thursday afternoon. A source said that her departure, which will happen early in the new year, is not directly related [...]

  • Patsy and Loretta Lifetime

    Lifetime at 35: Women as 'Survivors, Not Victims' and Expanding Unscripted Brands

    Robin Roberts. Gretchen Carlson. Alex Cooper. Wendy Williams. Jo Frost. Ashley Graham. As Lifetime hits its 35th anniversary as a network, it does so with a plethora of pivotal partnerships to further the brand’s promise to keep women’s perspectives the drivers of their narrative stories. “Our women are survivors, not victims,” says Tanya Lopez, executive [...]

  • Jest to Impress Cartoon Network Virtual

    New In-House VR Program Helps Cartoon Network Artists Add a Virtual Dimension

    Teams of animators and artists from across Cartoon Network’s numerous properties are getting the chance to expand into virtual reality storytelling via the company’s pilot program, Journeys VR. The work of the first three teams — including experiences based on action, nature and comedy — was unveiled to global audiences Oct. 1 on Steam and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad