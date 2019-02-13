×
TV News Roundup: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Appear on ‘Desus & Mero’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date of “Queer Eye” season 3, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making a late-night show appearance. 

Queer Eye” season 3 is returning to Netflix March 15 with a new city and new guests. This season, Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) are taking on Kansas City with both male and female contestants – a departure from past seasons, which largely took place in Georgia. David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric executive produced the season alongside David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and showrunner Jennifer Lane.

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting the small screen Feb. 21 at 11 p.m. during the premiere of “Desus & Mero,” a half-hour, late-night talk show on Showtime with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. In the episode, the duo will visit the Congresswoman’s new offices in D.C before giving their takes on the day’s hot topics in front of a small, live-studio audience. Future guests include John Legend, Vince Staples, Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Pusha T.

Several top podcast networks are set to attend the first-ever West Coast podcast upfront event Feb. 20 at the United Talent Agency’s headquarters in Beverly Hills. During the event, various podcast networks will showcase some of this year’s upcoming partnerships, talent and shows alongside stars, producers and leading industry executives. Participants for the event include Stitcher, NPR, Wondery – the makers of “Dirty John” – ESPN, Podcast Media Marketing, WNYC Studios and the iHeartPodcast Network.

American Idol” season 17 is set to premiere March 3 at 8 p.m., ABC announced Wednesday alongside new footage of this year’s judges during their first-ever trip to Idaho. Following the premiere, a new episode will air March 6 at 8 p.m. ET before continuing on Sundays starting March 10 and Mondays starting March 18. This year’s judges include Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie who will work alongside returning host Ryan Seacrest and multimedia personality Bobby Bones who is taking on the role of in-house mentor. 

Fox announced Michael Page as its new vice president of digital sales at Fox Television Stations.  Previously, Page worked as the vice president of digital sales for Tribune Media, where he increased the group’s revenue by 45%, and as the the head of product marketing for Amazon Media Group. Page also held various sales roles at Cars.com before overseeing a $2.5 billion acquisition of site as vice president of digital automotive.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

