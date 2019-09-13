×
Alexander Skarsgard Cast in ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

Alexander Skarsgard
CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgard is the latest eye-catching name to join CBS All Access’ series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Stand.”

The “Big Little Lies” and “True Blood” actor joins a cast which already includes the likes of James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg revealed her casting during King’s appearance on her ABC talk show “The View” on Wednesday morning.

The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors.

Skarsgard will play Randall Flagg. Also known as “the Dark Man,” his unsettling and ever-changing presence is the embodiment of pure evil. Like Mother Abagail, Flagg appears in plague survivors’ dreams, but unlike her divine messaging, his ultimate goal is far more sinister.

The series, which has only just started shooting in Vancouver, hails from CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are writers and executive producers, with Boone also directing. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske and Miri Yoon as co-executive producers. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will all produce.

Skarsgard recently reprised his role as Perry Wright, the abusive husband to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste, for flashbacks and dream sequences in the second season of “Big Little Lies” on HBO. He is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman.

