Alex Trebek Returns to Work on ‘Jeopardy!’ Following Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek has returned to production on the 36th season of “Jeopardy!” following treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” the host said in a promotional video posted on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter and YouTube accounts. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

The footage shows a healthy-looking Trebek returning to the “Jeopardy!” stage, cracking jokes to the audience. “Who would I want to play me if they ever did a bio film about me?” he asks. “Betty White.”

He concluded, “We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with you all. Let me tell you, it’s gonna be a good year.”

Trebek, 79, first announced his battle with cancer in a video recorded on the set of the trivia competition show, in which he vowed “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

A five-year survival rate is only viable in 9% of patients who receive a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time, staying on to host the 35th season throughout his chemotherapy treatment.