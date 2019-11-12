×
Alex Trebek Gets Emotional on ‘Jeopardy!’ After Contestant’s Heartfelt Message

US game show host Alex Trebek attends a ceremony honoring US game show producer Harry Friedman (unseen) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 November 2019. Friedman received the 2680th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dedicated in the category of Television.Harry Friedman Walk of Fame ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2019
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Alex Trebek appeared to tear up on Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” after a contestant used his response to a prompt to convey the message “We love you, Alex.”

As his answer to one of Monday’s questions, Tournament of Champions semifinalist Dhruv Gaur penned the message with a heart in place of the word “love,” betting $1995 of his $2000 on the answer.

“Oh, that’s very kind of you,” Trebek, 79, said after seeing the message. “Thank you.”

Continuing with the tournament, he added, “[That] cost you $1,995, you’re left with $5.”

Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy!” for 35 years, revealed in March that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer — one of the fastest moving and deadliest types of cancer. Trebek has decided to continue hosting the show, however, returning in August after starting chemotherapy.

A five-year survival rate is only viable in 9% of patients who receive a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time of his diagnosis.

“If anyone can beat this it’s Alex,” Sony Pictures TV chairman Mike Hopkins said. “He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on.”

Fans of “Jeopardy!” have been vocal on social media about their support for the host since the announcement.

Watch a video of the “Jeopardy!” moment below.

