Telemundo Actor Alejandro Sandí Rescued Following Abduction in Mexico

Erin Nyren

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 11: Alejandro Sandí attends the "Casese Quien Pueda" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 11, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Mexican actor Alejandro Sandí has been rescued by authorities after he was kidnapped by robbers who hijacked the SUV he and two other companions were driving.

According to Mexico Daily News, the Telemundo actor was abducted after robbers stopped his SUV around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning near the Nevado de Toluca, a popular tourist destination, in México state. The robbers forced the two friends with whom he was traveling, actresses Vanessa Arias and Esmeralda Ugalde, out of the vehicle and then departed with Sandi inside. French tourist Frederic Michel, who was traveling separately, was also abducted in a similar incident.

Ugalde and Aria posted an Instagram video about the incident before Michel and Sandi were rescued.

A press release from the Secretariat of Citizen Security and Protection confirmed the recovery of the two men.

“After becoming aware of the fact, communication was established with the French Embassy, ​​and research and intelligence work was carried out for the location of the victims, who once released, received the corresponding attention.”

No suspects have yet been identified.

Sandi is best known for his work in “Senora Acero,” which concluded in January of this year. He’s also appeared in “El Señor de los Cielos,” “La rosa de Guadalupe,” and “Sr. Ávila.”

