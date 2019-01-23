Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty to Harassment in Parking Spot Fight

Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an altercation over a parking spot, Variety confirmed with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Deputy Press Secretary.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was sentenced to a conditional discharge on Wednesday and will take a short-term anger management class. Baldwin was charged with attempted assault in the third degree (a misdemeanor) and harassment in the second degree (a violation). He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Baldwin’s due in court again on March 27.

Back in November, Baldwin was taken into police custody after he allegedly punched a man over a parking space in New York City. The individual was later taken to a local hospital.

In now-deleted tweets, the 60-year-old denied on Wednesday that he struck anyone.

“The press reported that I punched someone. That is untrue, and that is a serious charge. A man was punched in NY recently and died,” wrote Baldwin, who also linked to an article about a fatal bar fight in Queens in November.

Baldwin has had previous run-ins with the law. He was charged with battery, and later acquitted, in a case involving a photographer in the ’90s. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct in 2014.

The actor was photographed in an apparent public scuffle with paparazzi in 2013, although a police report was not filed in that case.