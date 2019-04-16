×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series ‘Brave New World’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
alden ehrenreich han solo star wars
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed.

Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

John is further described as a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Ehrenreich famously took on the role of young Han Solo in the “Star Wars” film “Solo.” His other recent film roles include “Rules Don’t Apply” and “Hail, Caesar!” “Brave New World” will mark the actor’s first leading role in a television series.

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Felker Toczek.

“Brave New World” was originally in development at Syfy but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce. Taylor will executive produce the first episode and serve as a consultant moving forward. Universal Content Productions (UCP) will produce in association with Amblin.

Deadline first reported Ehrenreich’s casting.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • alden ehrenreich han solo star wars

    Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series 'Brave New World'

    Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed. The project was originally in development at Syfy but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. “Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the [...]

  • John Legend Art of Elysium

    John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. Signs Overall Deal With ABC

    Get Lifted Film Co., the production company co-founded by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, Variety has learned. Under the new deal, Get Lifted will produce scripted television across all platforms exclusively for ABC. The company previously had a first look deal at Sony Pictures TV. “John Legend [...]

  • John Cusack to Star in 'Utopia'

    John Cusack to Star in Amazon Series 'Utopia'

    John Cusack will star in a series regular role as Dr. Kevin Christie in Amazon’s upcoming show “Utopia.” In “Utopia,” a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in [...]

  • 'Veep' Showrunner David Mandel Signs New

    'Veep' Showrunner David Mandel Signs New Overall Deal With HBO

    HBO veteran and current “Veep” showrunner David Mandel has signed a new three-year overall deal with the cable network, Variety has learned. Mandel, who previously wrote, directed and executive produced “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for HBO, will continue to develop and produce TV projects for the cabler after “Veep” comes to an end this season. He succeeded Armando [...]

  • Minding The Gap- Compiling over 12

    'Minding the Gap,' 'A Dangerous Son' Among 2019 Peabody Documentary Honorees

    “A Dangerous Son,” “The Facebook Dilemma,” “Independent Lens: Dolores,” “Independent Lens: The Judge,” “The Jazz Ambassadors,” “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” “Minding the Gap” and “POV: The Apology” have been selected as the documentary winners at the 2019 Peabody Awards, Variety has learned. The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors also named Kartemquin Films the winner [...]

  • Oklahoma TV show adaptation

    Skydance Television to Develop ‘Oklahoma!’ Inspired Series

    Skydance Television announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord to develop an original television series inspired by the Broadway musical “Oklahoma!” The present-day series will be set in America’s heartland and include music by the legendary duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined for a modern audience, as well as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad