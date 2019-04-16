Alden Ehrenreich to Star in UCP Series ‘Brave New World’

Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in a lead role of the planned series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed.

“Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

John is further described as a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Ehrenreich famously took on the role of young Han Solo in the “Star Wars” film “Solo.” His other recent film roles include “Rules Don’t Apply” and “Hail, Caesar!” “Brave New World” will mark the actor’s first leading role in a television series.

“Brave New World” was originally in development at Syfy but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce. Taylor will executive produce the first episode and serve as a consultant moving forward. Universal Content Productions (UCP) will produce in association with Amblin.

