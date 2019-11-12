×

Alan Horn Remembers How Rick Ludwin Saved ‘Seinfeld’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seinfeld

Rick Ludwin was the unsung hero of “Seinfeld.” That’s how Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman and former head of “Seinfeld” producer Castle Rock Entertainment, remembered the longtime NBC executive who died Nov. 10 at the age of 71.

Ludwin was instrumental in getting the beloved “show about nothing” on to NBC as a regular series. Castle Rock had produced an offbeat pilot starring Jerry Seinfeld as a standup comedian in New York. NBC decided to burn off “The Seinfeld Chronicles” pilot with an airing in the dog days of summer — on July 5, 1989.

Horn told Variety that Castle Rock figured the show had no future at NBC. But Ludwin, who ran NBC’s late-night and variety specials division, thought “Seinfeld” concept had potential. He went out on a limb with his boss, then-NBC chief Brandon Tartikoff, to prove it.

Ludwin “went to Brandon Tartikoff after he saw that the pilot was being burned off. Rick had (the budget for) two one-hour specials, and he said he’d give them to Brandon so we could make four more episodes,” Horn told Variety.

Horn and former Castle Rock partner Glenn Padnick recalled that NBC executives made only one suggestion to producers after the pilot aired, and it was a good one. “Seinfeld” gained traction with critics slowly but surely. By the 1993-1994 season, it was the most-watched comedy series in primetime.

“NBC had one note and one note only after the pilot: Put a girl in it,” Horn said. “Julia Louis-Dreyfus was not in the pilot – and it made all the difference in the world.”

“Seinfeld” remained among the top three most-watched series in primetime for the rest of its nine-season run, which wrapped in May 1998. In 1996 the show began its record-setting run in syndication, generating north of $2 billion in revenue, and counting. In September, Netflix ponied up an estimated $500 million to snare streaming rights to the “Seinfeld” archive of 180 episodes away from Hulu beginning in 2021.

All of those ratings and all of those riches might never have materialized if not for the faith and creativity demonstrated by Ludwin.

“So we made the four episodes, and ‘Seinfeld’ took off,” Horn said. “Rick was the unsung hero. He cheered us from the sidelines and we never forgot him.”

(Pictured: “Seinfeld”)

More TV

  • Seinfeld

    Alan Horn Remembers How Rick Ludwin Saved 'Seinfeld'

    Rick Ludwin was the unsung hero of “Seinfeld.” That’s how Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman and former head of “Seinfeld” producer Castle Rock Entertainment, remembered the longtime NBC executive who died Nov. 10 at the age of 71. Ludwin was instrumental in getting the beloved “show about nothing” on to NBC as a regular [...]

  • ViacomCBS

    ViacomCBS Exec Shuffle Signals Move Toward $500 Million in Synergy Goals

    The latest cluster of high-level ViacomCBS executive announcements — which included CBS chief creative officer David Nevins and MTV/VH1 chief Chris McCarthy expanding their oversight, and Comedy Central head Kent Alterman exiting — likely constitutes the last round of public leadership shuffling ahead of the close of the Viacom-CBS transaction in early December, according to [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets 'You' Season 2 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces the second season premiere date for “You,” and Quibi has named six more cast members joining its upcoming series “The Now.”  CASTING Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña (“Princess and I”), Nonie Buencamino (“Sparks”) and Ces Quesada (“Invisible”) have been cast in WGN’s upcoming drama “Almost Paradise.” The four members join previously announced lead cast [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Continues to Slam Agencies Over Affiliate Ownership

    With the Writers Guild of America’s stalemate with talent agencies in its seventh month, the guild has doubled down on the issue of ownership of production. In a message to titled “The Truth About Agency Studios” sent to members Monday, the WGA’s negotiating committee blasted the leading agencies CAA, UTA and WME for owning the [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    ABC to Stop Using Live+Same Day Ratings

    ABC is set to become the second of the major networks to no longer use Live+Same Day figures to measure the performance of its shows (with the exception of live programming), according to an internal memo sent out by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. The move comes four years after Fox chose to do the [...]

  • HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE

    'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Cast Talks New Music (Watch)

    Disney has debuted a preview clip of the upcoming “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in which the cast discusses how the music of the original movies and 2019’s tunes combine to tell a new tale. Indeed, it’s the start of something new: instead of cheering on Troy Bolton and Gabriella, a next generation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad