×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alan Cumming on Why He’s Backing Pete Buttigieg, Inspirations for ‘Instinct,’ His New Book

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alan CummingTV Series Party, 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival, Monaco - 15 Jun 2019
CREDIT: PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Alan Cumming, whose CBS procedural “Instinct” starts its second season on June 30, is backing Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic nomination race for now, but that may change.

Cumming tells Variety at the Monte Carlo TV Festival: “I was one of the hosts on a fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg, who I really find inspiring… but I don’t know, it is early days. I feel like there are so many of them – it’s like a clown car.”

Cumming adds that he “feels inspired by [Buttigieg]” because of the way he “engages with people.” “American people are so unused to dealing with actual political issues on a daily basis. In Britain and especially in Scotland people are very politically engaged in a way that Americans aren’t, and it is once every four years they have to actually do something about that,” Cumming says.

“They don’t like – it seems – people to sound like politicians, even though they are politicians. So I think he has that in his favor. He has a very nice way of listening and not just hammering his message but actually engaging with people. And I find that very inspiring and I think a very healthy and hopefully successful thing. And also he’s young – you know. I feel that many of the candidates are … it is hard not to be ageist, but I think they are too old.”

Related

That said, Cumming backed the seventysomething Bernie Sanders last time because there was only Sanders and Hillary Clinton as serious contenders, and “Bernie was more progressive; closer to my beliefs. But even then I thought he was too old but I thought his ideas were closer to my ethos than Hillary’s. Then I supported Hillary and then … here we are.”

Talking about how he approached his role in “Instinct” as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative, author and university professor turned NYPD consultant, he says he was inspired by shows like “Miss Marple,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Hart to Hart.” “It’s heightened reality; they are not trying to be gritty realism… in the second season the first murder is someone who gets frozen alive in her own Cryonic chamber … there’s a little sort of kooky campiness to it,” he says.

Asked which TV series he was watching at present Cumming admits he doesn’t watch much TV. “I have no idea who half these people are here,” he says, referring to the other star guests, which include actors from shows like “NCIS,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Hawaii Five-0.” “The other night I thought Dick Wolf was Ice-T,” he says, laughing. However, he adds that he is watching “Fleabag.” “I love it,” he says.

As well as owning a bar in New York, Club Cumming, and a production company, Club Cumming Productions, with a number of projects in development, Cumming is an accomplished author, and is working on a new book. He followed his debut novel, “Tommy’s Tale,” with his memoir “Not My Father’s Son,” which became a number one New York Times bestseller. He also published a book of stories and photographs, “You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams,” and a children’s picture book created with his illustrator husband, Grant Shaffer, “The Adventures of Honey and Leon.”

His new book is another memoir, which will relate his experiences from when he first moved to the U.S., and will recount “lessons I’ve learned, mistakes I’ve made.” Asked what lessons he has learned, he says: “It is to be open to things. Don’t yearn. Don’t close off because you are scared. Try and walk into the world open to ideas and people.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International

    ‘Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International Force

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  In an early and memorable dramatic beat in “Invisible Heroes,” a Original Series of Finnish broadcaster YLE, in partnership with Chilean network Chilevision, the former head of international trade under Chile’s Salvador Allende clambers over the garden wall of the chalet of a Finnish diplomat to seek asylum after Augusto Pinochet’s bloody  [...]

  • El gol mas triste

    Chile TV: Drama Series in the Pipeline

    PAMPLONA, Spain   — Conecta Fiction will see  producers bring the strongest lineup of Chilean drama series in history. Following, just some of the highlights of projects which will be presented or are moving forward in Chile: ‘AZTEC GANGSTA WARRIOR’ Prod: Zona Cinema, Epika Content Penned by Diego Niño with Francisca Fuenzalida Moure on board [...]

  • El Acantilado 9 de abril

    Conecta Fiction: ‘The Cliff,’ ‘Spring,’ ‘Yellow Bird’ Feature at 2019 Pitch CoPro Series

    PAMPLONA. Spain  —  Chile’s “The Cliff,” Argentina’s “In Search of Spring” and Spain’s “The Yellow Bird” feature in a 10-title lineup of drama series projects at the 3rd Pitch CoPro Series, the industry centerpiece of Conecta Fiction, the world’s foremost Europe-Latin American TV co-production and networking forum. “Strong on genre and historical dramas,” observed Conecta [...]

  • Jorge-Franco-and-Adrian-Suar

    Pol-ka Expands Outside Argentina, Optioning ‘El Cielo a Tiros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  Taking a new expansive step as an international content player, top Argentine production house Pol-ka, has optioned small-screen rights to “El cielo a tiros,” the latest novel from “Rosario Tijeras” author, Colombian novelist Jorge Franco. Pacted via Scenic Rights, the deal sees Pol-ka planning to shoot a drama series based on the [...]

  • Pamplona Los Japon.

    Navarre: Recent Film, TV Shoots

    Navarre’s 35% tax credit has mainly lured a large list of national feature productions since its launch in 2015. Further international film and TV projects partially shot there, accessing Spain’s 20% tax deductions; other benefited from R&D incentives for Navarre-based animation and post-production companies. Here are some recent highlights: TITLE – YEAR OF PRODUCTION – [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad