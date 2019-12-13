Alamo Drafthouse to Screen HBO Stephen King Series ‘The Outsider,’ Three Other New Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

The Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain is expanding its relationship with HBO.

Alamo has announced it will screen four new HBO series in its theaters for free, one-night-only events across the country. The first series on the calendar is the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Outsider,” starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman, on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020.

The series delves into a seemingly straightforward investigation of the gruesome murder of a local boy, which leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case.

Alamo Drafthouse previously organized a similar screening event back in August for the debut of another HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones.” The three other series to be screened will be announced at a later date.

“I’m so excited to continue our partnership with HBO in celebrating their incredible slate of original programming,” said Henri Mazza, vice president of content, sponsorship and events at Alamo Drafthouse. “And providing fans a chance to watch the new Stephen King event series premiere in our theaters is so much fun.”

See below for a list of locations where “The Outsider” will be screened:

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY)

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (San Francisco, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA (Los Angeles, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace (New Braunfels, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC)

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet (Kansas City, MO)

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Denver, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake (Denver, CO)

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Denver, Co)

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo (El Paso, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN)

Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun (Ashburn, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville (Charlottesville, VA)

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE)

Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO)