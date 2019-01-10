Al Pacino Near Deal to Star in Drama Series ‘The Hunt’ at Amazon

Al Pacino is close to closing a deal to star in the upcoming drama series “The Hunt” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Should the deal close, it would mark Pacino’s first regular television role in his long and storied career. Amazon declined to comment.

Pacino has previously starred in the TV miniseries “Angels in America” and “The Godfather Saga.” He is known for his roles in iconic films like “The Godfather” franchise, “Serpico,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” and “Scent of a Woman.” In recent years, he has also starred in a number of HBO films like “You Don’t Know Jack” as Jack Kevorkian, “Phil Spector,” and “Paterno.”

He is repped by CAA.

“The Hunt” follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. They have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. Amazon has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Pacino would join previously announced star Logan Lerman. Lerman is set to play Jonah Heidelbaum. When his grandmother is slain by a mysterious intruder in their apartment, Jonah sets out to track the culprit, only to find himself swept up in the mysterious organization known as The Hunt, a group of justice-seeking individuals dedicated to rooting out the Nazi murderers living in the U.S. under assumed identities.

“The Hunt” is based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, and created by David Weil, who will also write the series and serve as an executive producer. Nikki Toscano will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Jordan Peele will executive produce via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, along with Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment will also executive produce, with Monkeypaw and Sonar producing.

Deadline first reported the Pacino news.