Akiva Goldsman Inks First-Look Deal With MGM Television

Veteran producer Akiva Goldsman has inked a first-look deal with MGM Television.

Under the multiyear year deal, Goldsman and his Weed Road Pictures banner will collaborate with the studio to develop scripted dramas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with MGM,” said Goldsman. “Their creative and business acumen, thoughtful attention to storytelling, and excellent executives make them optimal collaborators in today’s ever-changing television landscape.”

On the television side, Goldsman was an executive producer on WGN’s “Underground,“ and he is currently a co-creator and executive producer on CBS All Access’s “Star Trek: Picard” and DC’s “Titans.” In terms of his upcoming projects, Goldsman will write and exec produce MGM’s previously announced series “Ringworld,” based on Larry Niven’s classic 1970’s science fiction book, which is set up at Amazon. He will also produce “Aurora Rising” for the studio based on Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff’s YA sci-fi thriller.

“Akiva is a powerhouse talent with impeccable taste and creative instincts,” said MGM president of TV production and development Steve Stark in a statement. “MGM is thrilled to be in business with him and our entire team looks forward to our collaboration on ‘Ringworld’ and to the many distinctive and quality projects that lie ahead together.”

Goldsman is best known for penning the script for the 2002 Russell Crowe pic “A Beautiful Mind,” which went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

He is represented by Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. As a producer and director, he is repped by CAA.