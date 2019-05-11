×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘AGT: The Champions,’ ‘World of Dance’ Renewed at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
WORLD OF DANCE -- "World Final" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Both “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “World of Dance” have been renewed at NBC.

“AGT: The Champions” will return for its second season while “World of Dance” will return for its fourth. Both shows

In partnership with global dance brand World of Dance, the competition series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete against one another. Solo dancers compete against duos and crews in a range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough serve on the show’s judges panel, while Scott Evans took over as host in Season 3 from Jenna Dewan Tatum.  Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina executive produce via Nuyorican Productions. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican and World of Dance.

“AGT: The Champions” brings together the best acts from past seasons of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews served as the host while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel serve as judges. The “America’s Got Talent” format was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Related

“Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas.

(Pictured: “World of Dance”)

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • WORLD OF DANCE -- "World Final"

    'AGT: Champions,' 'World of Dance' Renewed at NBC

    Both “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “World of Dance” have been renewed at NBC. “AGT: The Champions” will return for its second season while “World of Dance” will return for its fourth. Both shows In partnership with global dance brand World of Dance, the competition series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete [...]

  • ABC Orders 50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama,

    ABC Orders 50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama 'For Life,' Multi-Cam 'United We Fall' to Series

    ABC has expanded its series pick ups for the 2019-2020 season with orders for a half-hour comedy, “United We Fall,” and an hour-long drama, “For Life.” The latter hails from “Without A Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and is described as a serialized legal and family drama inspired by the life of [...]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Peak Greg Berlanti: Prolific Producer Tops His Own Record With 18 Series

    Greg Berlanti has toppled his own record with an eye-popping 18 series ordered for the 2019 calendar year. Shows that hail from the super-producer’s Warner Bros.-based Greg Berlanti Productions dominate the CW’s schedule and are spread among five other major outlets: CBS, NBC, Fox, Netflix and the DC Universe streaming platform. This time last year, [...]

  • PROVEN INNOCENT: L-R: Kelsey Grammer and

    'Proven Innocent' Canceled After One Season at Fox

    Fox has pulled the plug on “Proven Innocent” after a single season, Variety has learned. The legal drama was Fox’s lowest-rated show for the 2018-19 season, with an Live+Same Day average of a 0.4 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The legal drama also averaged just over 2 million viewers per episode. The Season 1 finale [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Upfront 2019: TV Advertising Isn't Dead (Yet)

    TV’s annual “Upfront Week” is here, bringing with it the usual spate of mainstream media scrutiny of whether the medium is likely to survive that much further into the future. In an age of streaming video, the articles are right to ask the question. But the premise could not be more wrong. Yes, consumers are [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for 'GMA' Concert, NYPD Pleads 'Don't Pitch Tents'

    Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on [...]

  • 'NYPD Blue' Pilot to Undergo Retooling

    'NYPD Blue' Pilot to Undergo Retooling for Possible Midseason Pickup at ABC

    ABC is not presently moving forward with its “NYPD Blue” series continuation, but the project is not outright dead at the broadcaster. Sources confirm to Variety that the network remains high on the project but feel it needs to be reworked before it is ready for air. The show may still get a midseason pickup once [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad