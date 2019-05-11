‘AGT: The Champions,’ ‘World of Dance’ Renewed at NBC

Both “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “World of Dance” have been renewed at NBC.

“AGT: The Champions” will return for its second season while “World of Dance” will return for its fourth. Both shows

In partnership with global dance brand World of Dance, the competition series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete against one another. Solo dancers compete against duos and crews in a range of dance, including hip-hop, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, stomping and more.

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough serve on the show’s judges panel, while Scott Evans took over as host in Season 3 from Jenna Dewan Tatum. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina executive produce via Nuyorican Productions. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican and World of Dance.

“AGT: The Champions” brings together the best acts from past seasons of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews served as the host while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel serve as judges. The “America’s Got Talent” format was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas.

(Pictured: “World of Dance”)