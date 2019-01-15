×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Among the Co-Pro Series Lineup for Berlin

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlinale

The producers of a new series about Napoleon that will be helmed by Agnieszka Holland will pitch the project to potential partners in Berlin at the Co-Pro Series event, which is part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market and the Drama Series Days. The Co-Pro event has a strong pedigree with “Babylon Berlin” and “Valkyrien” among the series pitched at earlier editions.

Holland’s latest film, “Mr Jones,” is in competition in Berlin. Her TV credits include HBO series “House of Cards” and “Burning Bush.” The “Napoleon” project will focus on the cult of personality the titular leader engendered, with echoes of modern-day political strong men. Writing team Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, whose credits include “Bulletproof Monk” and “Robin Hood” will pen the series.

The Co-Pro Series format sees scripted shows pitched to an audience of potential partners before breakout meetings and networking events.

The 2019 lineup is heavy on Scandi series. Notable entries from the region include the event’s first-ever comedy, “Clone,” from Norwegian actor and director Ole Giæver. He is familiar to Berlinale audiences from his Panorama films “Out of Nature” and “From the Balcony.”

Related

From Denmark there is family drama “A Family Matter,” from Maja Jul Larsen (“Borgen”). Danish helmer Pernille Fischer Christensen, whose credits include 2018 Berlinale gala film “Becoming Astrid,” is attached.

Elsewhere, Christoph Busche (“NSU: German History X”) is among the writers of “Davos,” a Swiss-produced espionage drama from Michael Krummenacher (“Eight Days”). The Co-Pro Series roster also extends beyond European shores with Australasian project “Flesh & Blood,” which is an indigenous take on the crime drama genre.

The Co-Pro Series organizers have partnered with their counterparts at the Series Mania drama event in Lille, France. German series “Immunity,” which was pitched at the 2018 edition of Series Mania will be presented in Berlin. One project shown in Germany will also travel the other way and be taken to Series Mania in March.

The full Co-Pro Series Lineup:

Davos” (Switzerland)

Prod: Contrast Film

“A Family Matter” (Denmark)

Prod: DR Drama

Reindeer Mafia” (Finland)

Prod: Kaiho Republic

“Trom” (Faroe Islands, Denmark)

Prod: KYK Pictures, REinvent Studios

Clone” (Norway)

Prod: Motlys

“Napoleon” (U.K.)

Prod: Saltire Entertainment

“Big Bones” (Austria)

Prod: Satel Film, Superfilm

“Flesh & Blood” (Australia, New Zealand)

Prod: Tauihu Media, New Zealand & Bunya Productions, Australia

Immunity” (Germany)

Prod: Jumpseat Filmproduktion, Real Film Berlin

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Series to be

    Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Among the Co-Pro Series Lineup for Berlin

    The producers of a new series about Napoleon that will be helmed by Agnieszka Holland will pitch the project to potential partners in Berlin at the Co-Pro Series event, which is part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market and the Drama Series Days. The Co-Pro event has a strong pedigree with “Babylon Berlin” and “Valkyrien” among the [...]

  • Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented

    Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

    Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 [...]

  • hollywood debt

    Can Hollywood's Biggest Media Companies Avoid Getting Crushed by Debt?

    Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman-CEO, summoned all of his folksy Oklahoma earnestness as he made an enthusiastic pitch to Wall Street analysts about the telephone company’s bold efforts to transform itself into a multimedia powerhouse. It was late November, less than six months after AT&T had wrapped up its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. But [...]

  • Brexit

    U.K. Faces Loss of Standing in Global Entertainment Biz Following Brexit

    For 18 months, the U.K. entertainment industry — along with everyone else in the country — has anxiously awaited the outcome of the British government’s divorce negotiations with the European Union. The matter comes to a head Jan. 15, when Prime Minister Theresa May takes the withdrawal deal hammered out with the EU to the [...]

  • wgn america logo

    Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets New Show On WGN America

    Duane “Dog” Chapman is back. WGN America is bringing the infamous bounty hunter back to the small screen in a new 10-part series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which goes into production early this year. “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” said WGN America President Gavin Harvey. [...]

  • The Passage

    'The Passage' Boss Breaks Down Aging Amy and Giving the Virals a Voice

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series premiere of “The Passage,” which aired Jan. 14 on Fox. Author Justin Cronin’s “The Passage” trilogy consists of more than two thousand pages chronicling a post-apocalyptic world in which an attempt at finding a new immune system booster turned people into “virals,” [...]

  • Tony Phelan Joan Rater

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Council of Dads' From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater

    NBC has ordered the drama “Council of Dads” to pilot. Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the show follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin, assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad