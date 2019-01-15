Agnieszka Holland’s “Napoleon” Among the Co-Pro Series Lineup for Berlin

The producers of a new series about Napoleon that will be helmed by Agnieszka Holland will pitch the project to potential partners in Berlin at the Co-Pro Series event, which is part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market and the Drama Series Days. The Co-Pro event has a strong pedigree with “Babylon Berlin” and “Valkyrien” among the series pitched at earlier editions.

Holland’s latest film, “Mr Jones,” is in competition in Berlin. Her TV credits include HBO series “House of Cards” and “Burning Bush.” The “Napoleon” project will focus on the cult of personality the titular leader engendered, with echoes of modern-day political strong men. Writing team Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, whose credits include “Bulletproof Monk” and “Robin Hood” will pen the series.

The Co-Pro Series format sees scripted shows pitched to an audience of potential partners before breakout meetings and networking events.

The 2019 lineup is heavy on Scandi series. Notable entries from the region include the event’s first-ever comedy, “Clone,” from Norwegian actor and director Ole Giæver. He is familiar to Berlinale audiences from his Panorama films “Out of Nature” and “From the Balcony.”

From Denmark there is family drama “A Family Matter,” from Maja Jul Larsen (“Borgen”). Danish helmer Pernille Fischer Christensen, whose credits include 2018 Berlinale gala film “Becoming Astrid,” is attached.

Elsewhere, Christoph Busche (“NSU: German History X”) is among the writers of “Davos,” a Swiss-produced espionage drama from Michael Krummenacher (“Eight Days”). The Co-Pro Series roster also extends beyond European shores with Australasian project “Flesh & Blood,” which is an indigenous take on the crime drama genre.

The Co-Pro Series organizers have partnered with their counterparts at the Series Mania drama event in Lille, France. German series “Immunity,” which was pitched at the 2018 edition of Series Mania will be presented in Berlin. One project shown in Germany will also travel the other way and be taken to Series Mania in March.

The full Co-Pro Series Lineup:

“Davos” (Switzerland)

Prod: Contrast Film

“A Family Matter” (Denmark)

Prod: DR Drama

“Reindeer Mafia” (Finland)

Prod: Kaiho Republic

“Trom” (Faroe Islands, Denmark)

Prod: KYK Pictures, REinvent Studios

“Clone” (Norway)

Prod: Motlys

“Napoleon” (U.K.)

Prod: Saltire Entertainment

“Big Bones” (Austria)

Prod: Satel Film, Superfilm

“Flesh & Blood” (Australia, New Zealand)

Prod: Tauihu Media, New Zealand & Bunya Productions, Australia

“Immunity” (Germany)

Prod: Jumpseat Filmproduktion, Real Film Berlin