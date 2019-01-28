TV News Roundup: ABC Releases ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Trailer (Watch)

In Monday’s roundup, ABC has revealed the Season 6 trailer for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York” releases the Season 11 premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has released its official Season 6 trailer. The new installment will consist of 13 episodes, after Season 5 left off with Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) discovering that some of his S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a mysterious space ship. Watch the trailer below:

DATES

Bravo is airing the premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 11 on Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Returning this season are Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer, joined by friend Barbara Kavovit. As the ladies try to pick up the pieces after a tumultuous season marked by loss and struggle, new friendships are forged in the face of change.

DEVELOPMENT

Freeform has signed a script to series deal for “Party Girls,” a half-hour, single-camera dramedy inspired by the true story of Ericka Suzanne, the daughter of the first female leader of the Black Panther Party. Set in Oakland, Calif., in the ‘70s, “Party Girls” will follow Ericka’s attempt to survive her adolescence as her mother rises in the party. “Party Girls” will be executive produced by Elisa Ellis of Platform One Media (“Narcos”), Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions (“grown-ish,” “black-ish”), and Lance Krall and Peter Siaggas of Picture It Productions, with Dayna Lynne North (“Insecure”) set to write the pilot script and serve as executive producer/showrunner, should it go to series.

Dorsey Pictures has signed true crime producer Kelly McLear and true crime author Randy Williams to first-look deals. McLear is best known for her work on the investigative series “Crime Watch Daily,” and Williams’ latest book, “Sherlock Holmes and the Autumn of Terror,” was featured on the crime podcast “The Lineup.”

Related 'Agents of SHIELD' Renewed for Season 6 at ABC A 'Housewife' Heads to Hurricane Harvey-Ravaged Houston: 'This Is a Crisis'

CANCELLATIONS

IFC has canceled “Stan Against Evil” after three seasons. “We are grateful to Dana Gould and our partners at Radical Media, as well as the stellar cast of ‘Stan Against Evil’ including John C. McGinley and Janet Varney for three unforgettable seasons battling the forces of evil and the most original one-liners anywhere,” the network said in a statement.

SPECIALS

“WWE Halftime Heat” will stream live during halftime of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. The event will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Velveteen Dream against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, newly crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole.

AWARDS

“A Wrinkle In Time” and “Selma” director Ava DuVernay will be the first honoree “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will recognize to kick off Women’s History Month. The one-hour special will air on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 and Logo. The event will celebrate today’s most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time to the women’s movement and beyond. Additional honorees to be announced.