‘Agents of SHIELD’ to End With Season 7 at ABC

By

TV Reporter

MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - "Toldja" - After finding themselves in yet another gambling dilemma, a mysterious stranger offers Enoch and FitzSimmons a ride home where, it turns out, two shrikes aren't better than one, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)CLARK GREGG, MING-NA WEN, HENRY SIMMONS
CREDIT: ABC

The Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, Variety has confirmed.

“Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” a message posted on the show’s official Twitter account read. “Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.”

The series is currently airing its sixth season on ABC and is set to hold a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H later on Thursday. It stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

The show was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

There has been much speculation about whether or not any new Marvel shows would end up at ABC, given that Disney is preparing to launch its own standalone streaming service, Disney Plus. ABC previously aired the Marvel shows “Agent Carter” and “The Inhumans,” both of which have since been canceled.

Disney Plus will be home to multiple original Marvel series that will be produced by movie powerhouse Marvel Studios rather than Marvel Television, built around characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Previously, all six of the Marvel-Netflix shows were canceled, while Marvel TV is currently prepping a slate of four new animated series and two live-action series for Hulu, which currently airs the live-action Marvel show “Runaways.”

Deadline first reported “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” ending.

