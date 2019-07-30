×

Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario to Star in Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Pale Horse’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

Rufus Sewell will play Mark Easterbrook, a man trying to uncover the mystery of a list of names found on a dead woman, in the BBC’s latest series adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, “The Pale Horse.” Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl”) will star as Hermia, Easterbrook’s girlfriend, in the two-parter for the BBC in the U.K. and Amazon in the U.S.

The cast also includes Bertie Carvel (“Doctor Foster”), Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“Killing Eve”), Poppy Gilbert (“Call the Midwife”), Madeleine Bowyer (“Black Mirror”) and Ellen Robertson (“Snowflake”).

The series follows Easterbrook as his investigation into the list of names leads him to a peculiar English village, Much Deeping. It is the home of a trio of rumored witches, played by Rita Tushingham (“Vera”), Sheila Atim (“Girl From the North Country”) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (“Derry Girls”).

BAFTA-nominated Sarah Phelps is writing. It is her fifth adaptation of a story by the celebrated crime writer.

ITV-backed producer Mammoth Screen is making the drama and Endeavor Content is selling it internationally. Filming is under way in and around the English city of Bristol. Leonora Lonsdale (“Beast”) is directing. Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto (“City of Tiny Lights”) is producing.

“This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before,” said James Prichard, Christie’s great-grandson, who is the series executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. “This is a very different story from most that my great-grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights.”

More TV

  • 'La Reina del Sur' Season 2

    'La Reina del Sur' Season 2 Drives Ratings Gains for Telemundo

    The trials of Teresa Mendoza have been very good for Telemundo. The sophomore season of the network’s hit series “La Reina del Sur” (Queen of the South) went out on a high note Monday, grabbing 2.2 million viewers and 1.1 million in the adults 18-49 demographic. That was strong enough to make Telemundo the No. [...]

  • kate mara nick robinson

    FX Orders Limited Series 'A Teacher' Starring Kate Mara, Nick Robinson

    FX has ordered the limited series “A Teacher,” based on the Hannah Fidell film of the same name. The series explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher, Claire (Mara), caught in an affair with her male student, Eric (Robinson), revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships. FX has [...]

  • Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver

    HBO Max Orders Greek Mythology Drama 'Circe' From Amanda Silver, Rick Jaffa

    HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Circe,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Madeline Miller book of the same name. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will write and executive produce the adaptation, with Chernin Entertainment producing in partnership with Endeavor Content. HBO Max has given the series an eight [...]

  • Spider-Man 3

    What's Coming to Hulu in August 2019

    As fall approaches, Hulu is revamping its collection with a slew of new titles. Take a trip down memory lane with “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “The Color Purple” or complement your “Spider-Man: Far From Home” viewing with some nostalgia by watching “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire. Those with the HBO premium add-on will also [...]

  • Joss Whedon's HBO Series 'The Nevers'

    Joss Whedon's HBO Series 'The Nevers' Sets Main Cast

    Joss Whedon’s new HBO series has found its principal cast members. Whedon’s series “The Nevers” has cast Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Denis O’Hare. They join previously announced cast member Laura Donnelly, who will star as Amalia [...]

  • The Bodyguard

    From 'Bodyguard' to 'BoJack,' Some Emmy Nominees Saw Their Leading Men Snubbed

    At this year’s Emmys, some contenders in a few series categories could see their odds of winning affected by the fact that their leading men are not nominated as well. However, it should not be assumed that their odds will be affected negatively. “It’s like a rally cry,” awards strategist Michele Robertson says of the [...]

  • When They See Us BTS Ava

    'Russian Doll,' 'When They See Us,' 'Fleabag' Push Emmys Toward Parity

    While Hollywood looks toward a future of gender, racial and social parity, the 2019 Emmys appear to be taking a small but significant step in the right direction. This year, several projects with nods in many major categories were created or co-created by women who also wrote, produced and, in some cases, directed and/or starred [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad