Rufus Sewell, Kaya Scodelario to Star in Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Pale Horse’

Rufus Sewell will play Mark Easterbrook, a man trying to uncover the mystery of a list of names found on a dead woman, in the BBC’s latest series adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, “The Pale Horse.” Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl”) will star as Hermia, Easterbrook’s girlfriend, in the two-parter for the BBC in the U.K. and Amazon in the U.S.

The cast also includes Bertie Carvel (“Doctor Foster”), Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“Killing Eve”), Poppy Gilbert (“Call the Midwife”), Madeleine Bowyer (“Black Mirror”) and Ellen Robertson (“Snowflake”).

The series follows Easterbrook as his investigation into the list of names leads him to a peculiar English village, Much Deeping. It is the home of a trio of rumored witches, played by Rita Tushingham (“Vera”), Sheila Atim (“Girl From the North Country”) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (“Derry Girls”).

BAFTA-nominated Sarah Phelps is writing. It is her fifth adaptation of a story by the celebrated crime writer.

ITV-backed producer Mammoth Screen is making the drama and Endeavor Content is selling it internationally. Filming is under way in and around the English city of Bristol. Leonora Lonsdale (“Beast”) is directing. Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto (“City of Tiny Lights”) is producing.

“This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before,” said James Prichard, Christie’s great-grandson, who is the series executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. “This is a very different story from most that my great-grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights.”