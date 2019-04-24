African American Film Critics Association Announces Inaugural TV Honors Awards Show

The African American Film Critics Association will host the first-ever AAFCA TV Honors awards show to celebrate outstanding achievement in the field.

The inaugural event will take place as a luncheon on Aug. 11 at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey and present awards in seven categories. Winners will be announced on June 6 on the organization’s website.

The AAFCA TV Honors joins the organization’s existing annual awards event, the AAFCA Special Achievement Luncheon, which honors extraordinary performers, executives, filmmakers and journalists across film and TV.

“We’re excited to expand on our established tradition of celebrating excellence across the Hollywood landscape,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “It’s a thrilling time for television in terms of quality and influence, especially as networks take huge strides forward in reflecting diversity and inclusion in their programming. This new wave of innovative, thought-provoking storytelling is inspiring and deserving of celebration.”

Here are the categories being awarded at the AAFCA TV Honors.

Drama of the Year

A drama series, limited series, documentary series, television movie or otherwise that stands out for its quality and cultural significance.

Comedy of the Year

A comedy series, limited series, television movie or special that stands out for its quality and cultural significance.

Discovery of the Year

This award may be given to an actor, creator or project that stands out as a groundbreaker or gamechanger in the television landscape.

Actor of the Year

An actor whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary.

Actress of the Year

An actress whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary.

Icon Award

Recognizes a veteran of television who has forged a path in greatness.

Inclusion Award

Recognizes a network or production entity that demonstrates a powerful commitment to diversity and inclusion.