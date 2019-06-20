A&E Orders Stunt Series ‘Impossible Live,’ Special ‘Volcano Walk Live’

A&E Network has ordered a live stunt series titled “The Impossible Live.”

The series, which hails from KEW Media Group’s Essential Media Group, will consist of five two-hour episodes featuring daredevils performing death-defying stunts such as parachute-less jump from a plane onto a speeding train, a motorcycle jump off a cliff in which the daredevil must drop the bike and grab on to the skids of a passing helicopter before the motorcycle plummets to the ground below, and the highest wire walk ever attempted from one hot air balloon to another.

In addition, A&E and Essential have partnered with daredevil Bello Nock and his company Opportunity Nocks, Inc. to create “Volcano Walk Live,” a live special showcasing a world record high-wire walk over an active volcano.

“‘The Impossible Live’ will take viewers on a wild ride as they witness, in real time, the world’s greatest daredevils risking life and limb to pull off stunts worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster film, but without the benefits of retakes and CGI,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “The excitement of pulling off the impossible is why we have been working together with Bello, his team and Essential for the last year to continue to develop the biggest stunt of them all.”

Nock, along with his dare-daughter Annaliese, will attempt the hot air balloon wire walk in “The Impossible Live.” The series will begin pre-production this fall.

The shows will look to build on A&E’s success with live shows such as the hit “Live PD” and freshman series “Live Rescue.” “The Impossible Live” and “Volcano Walk Live” are produced and developed by Essential Media Group, with Jesse Fawcett, Greg Quail and Chris Hilton serving as executive producers. Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Holcman are executive producers for A&E.

(Pictured: Bello Nock)